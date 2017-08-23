EMS save man from heroin overdose

OKEECHOBEE — Emergency medical personnel from Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue (OCF/R) reportedly saved a 31-year-old man Friday by administering Narcan which counteracts the effects of opioid overdose, stated a deputy’s report.
A report by Deputy Tim Higgins, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated he responded to a U.S. 441 S.E. address due to an unresponsive man whose breathing was shallow.
The man had apparently told his wife he had smoked some marijuana earlier in the day. Then, shortly before calling for help, the man “… fell over inside the house and was unresponsive,” stated the report.
After their arrival, medical personnel began treating the man and gave him a dose of Narcan. At that point paramedics were preparing to take the man to a hospital.
Before the ambulance reached the highway, “… EMS personnel exited the ambulance. They advised (the man) was awake and had admitted to using heroin earlier which is why he was unresponsive,” stated Deputy Higgins.
“EMS personnel advised (the man) was up and speaking to them and advised them he was fine and refused any further treatment from them.”
The man then signed a medical treatment waiver and walked away from the ambulance.
According to the deputy’s report this was not the first time the man had been treated for a possible heroin overdose.
“I spoke to (the husband and wife) about their use of heroin since the sheriff’s office had been to their residence prior to this date for them both overdosing from heroin,” noted the deputy’s report.
Deputy Higgins went on to point out he urged them to “… change their habits before this situation ends up differently.”
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News