Drunk man attacks girlfriend in front of children

OKEECHOBEE — A 43-year-old Okeechobee man was arrested late in the evening Tuesday, Oct. 10, on a misdemeanor charge of battery for dragging his girlfriend off the bed and hitting her in front of her two daughters.
According to the arrest report by Deputy Nathaniel Mitchell, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), he responded to a disturbance complaint made by the victim’s friend who was visiting.
The woman stated in Deputy Mitchell’s report that the couple had been in a relationship — living together for the last eight months — and that she was outside when she heard the two girls screaming and crying “let her go.”
The woman then claimed, as she went to the door, that she saw her friend on the ground with her mouth being covered by the man as he was hitting her on the arms.
Deputy Mitchell’s report contained information from a witness who gave her account of the incident stating she too heard the girls yelling, brought the children outside — where they told her the man was hurting their mother — and when the woman came out of the house, she told them the man hit her and to call law enforcement.
The victim alleged in the report the man dragged her off the bed and started to hit her.
She apparently tried to fight back but could not do so and figured that he stopped attacking her because the girls were screaming and her friends were there also.
The woman also claimed that when they were outside of the house, the man then slammed the door and locked them all out.
Deputy Mitchell’s report took note that the victim became uncooperative during the investigation and refused to sign a voluntary statement.
The woman was provided with a domestic violence packet, a victim’s notification form was completed and submitted and a copy of the report will be sent to Abuse Registry because of the event occurring in the presence of children, per the report.
Deputy Mitchell’s report finished with him noting that he spoke with the alleged perpetrator — who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol — and that there was a history of these incidents between the couple.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact Martha’s House at 863-763-2893.