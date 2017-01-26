Detective seeks man’s identity

OKEECHOBEE — A police detective is asking for the public’s help in identifying a while male who tried to steal almost $1,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
Detective Jack Boon, of the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), said the man was caught shoplifting around 2:20 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2016. The unidentified man tried to walk out of the store with a crossbow, arrow heads and a number of other items.
As the man was heading toward the exit a floor manager stopped him and asked to see his sales receipt. At this point the man dropped the items, calmly walked out of the store, then ran to his car.
When asked if anyone got the license tag on his light-colored, four-door vehicle, the detective said no.
“He backed out of the parking lot, all the way to the street so no one could see the tag,” offered Detective Boon.
The detective described the man as being of average build, weighing 150-160 pounds and standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8. His eyes are slightly crossed and his teeth are crooked.
At the time of the theft attempt he was wearing a long-sleeved pullover shirt that was either light green or green in color, and had the words ‘salt life’ on the sleeves.
If you have any information regarding this case or the man’s identity, contact Detective Boon at 863-763-2626.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News