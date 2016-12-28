Deputy seeking info on black sports car

OKEECHOBEE — Local law enforcement agencies are looking for a black Ford Mustang automobile that was last seen Christmas eve in the area of a S.R. 70 East business where a man was attacked and gun shots were heard.
That victim, stated a report by Deputy Timothy Porter, was taken to Raulerson Hospital for treatment of a head wound.
Deputy Miller, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated in his report that he was putting fuel in his patrol unit around 2:40 a.m. Saturday when he heard what sounded like a gun shot. The suspected shot was followed by a woman’s scream, continued the deputy’s report.
The deputy went on to point out that while he was filling up at Racetrac Petroleum, 1596 S.R. 70 E., Sergeant Justin Bernst and Officer Cesar Romero, both from the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), were there with him. They, too, heard the gun shots, added the deputy.
As the law enforcement officers went to investigate they noticed a group of people at Duffy’s Tavern, 1849 S.R. 70 E. As they approached the scene, Deputy Miller said he saw a black Mustang “… quickly driving away” from Duffy’s. It was here the officers found a Hispanic male bleeding from a cut behind his right ear, and from an unspecified injury to his right index finger.
The 40-year-old victim reportedly told the officers he was attacked by six Hispanic males and hit in the head with a beer bottle. However, continued the deputy’s report, the victim did not mention anything about a gun or hearing gun shots.
According to the deputy’s report the only information he could get about the alleged attackers is that one was a Hispanic man wearing a striped shirt and a cowboy hat. He also had a small beard.
The attackers left the area in a black Ford Mustang, similar to one seen by the officers as they approached the scene.
Another witness stepped forward and said he heard two gun shots. After hearing the shots, the 27-year-old witness said a black Mustang drove off.
“(He) said he did not know what was going on or why they attacked (the victim),” offered Deputy Porter’s report.
If you have any information regarding this case or the black Ford Mustang, contact the sheriff’s office at 863-763-3117.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News