Daytime burglars steal 10 guns

OKEECHOBEE — Although sheriff’s office detectives are dealing with over 100 daytime burglaries, city police Detective Bill Saum is now tasked with solving the city’s first such case.
“This is the first daytime burglary we’ve had, of which I’m aware,” stated the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD) investigator.
He explained a home on S.W. Sixth Avenue was burglarized Tuesday, Dec. 13, between the hours of 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. And, like many similar break-ins throughout Okeechobee County, these burglars used some type of tool to pry open the front door.
“They pried open the dead bolt on the front door and went in,” he noted.
Once inside the home the intruders ransacked the master bedroom then took two flat screen televisions and 10 guns. Detective Saum said they took both handguns and long guns. One of the televisions was in the master bedroom while the other was in the living room.
The interlopers ignored another flat screen that was left on in another bedroom.
The total loss was estimated to be $6,100.
“They just took specific things, and left specific things,” added the detective
Adding to the detective’s chagrin is the fact no one in the neighborhood saw anything unusual.
“With all the people who live on that road, no one saw anything that seemed out of the ordinary,” he offered.
Detective Saum did indicate he was able to find some shoe prints and latent fingerprints.
When asked what advice he has for homeowners to protect themselves, Detective Saum said: “Do what you’re supposed to do: Lock your dead bolts.”
If anyone has information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Detective Saum at 863-763-9784.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News