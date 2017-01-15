Daylight burglars strike again

OKEECHOBEE — Daylight burglars made off with over $10,000 worth of jewelry last week when they broke into a Four Seasons Estates home between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5:35 p.m.
The residents of the home found the break-in when they returned home Friday, Jan. 6, to find the back door of their home standing open.
A report by Deputy Timothy Porter, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated the couple immediately called the sheriff’s office and waited outside their home until deputies arrived.
Deputy Porter pointed out in his report that he and OCSO Deputy Matt Crawford entered the home and found some of the rooms had been ransacked.
“After further investigation of the residence, it was apparent that someone had been inside the home,” noted Deputy Porter. “(The female victim’s) bedroom was in disarray, along with a portion of the living room.”
When the deputies had finished clearing the home and OCSO crime scene technicians had completed their work, the couple was allowed to enter their home.
The couple verified for the deputies that several pieces of expensive jewelry had been stolen along with a jewelry box, valued at $100, and $600 in cash.
Deputy Porter’s report indicated the stolen jewelry was valued at $10,400.
“Deputy Crawford spoke with the surrounding neighbors. All stated they had not seen any strange activity,” Deputy Porter stated.
The case has been assigned to OCSO Detective Corporal Ted Van Deman.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News