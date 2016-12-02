Daylight burglars strike again; over $8,000 in cash and electronics were stolen

OKEECHOBEE — Yet another home along U.S. 441 S.E. has been burglarized, with the latest incident occurring sometime during the daylight hours of Tuesday, Nov. 29.
This is at least the third such burglary in this area in less than two weeks.
A report by Deputy Bart Potter, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), indicated the thief or thieves gained entrance into the home in the 10000 block of U.S. 441 S.E. by prying open the front door.
The 73-year-old homeowner reportedly told Deputy Potter she locked the door with a dead-bolt lock before she left for work at 6:30 a.m.
Deputy Potter and Deputy Matt Crawford entered the home to make sure it was safe then the homeowner was allowed to enter.
After inspecting her home, the victim told the deputies her Lenovo tablet and Kindle Fire E-book were missing, along with $8,200 in cash. Her total loss was set at $8,550.
“The house was in order except for the master bedroom. There were clothes scattered about the floor in the closet and beside the dressers,” stated Deputy Potter’s report.
In the other two bedrooms, the deputy noted that drawers had been opened but nothing was disturbed except for a gun case.
“The gun case door was left open and there were several rifles and shotguns in the case, (but) there were no pistols in the house,” he added.
Deputy Potter pointed out that no long guns were stolen.
OCSO crime scene technician Kathleen Watson was called to the home to take photos of the home and to process it for evidence.
Since June of this year there have been well over 100 of these daylight burglaries throughout the county. In all of those cases, burglars have gained entry into the home by either kicking in the front door, or prying it open.
OCSO investigators are urging neighbors to pay attention to the homes around them and to watch for strangers walking or driving slowly around their area. If you see something, say something.
If you see something suspicious, call the sheriff’s office at 863-763-3117.
Records indicate this latest break-in has been assigned to OCSO Detective Howard Pickering.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News