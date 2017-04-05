Convicted felon allegedly caught with taser, pills

OKEECHOBEE — After being stopped Monday evening for allegedly speeding, an Okeechobee man was later arrested on a felony weapons charge by a detective with the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force.
Shaun Eric Almodovar, 37, N.W. Seventh Ave., was arrested on felony charges of possession of an electronic weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance (hydromorphone).
He was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $15,000. Jail records indicate he has been released on bond.
An arrest report by the detective stated Almodovar was stopped around 6:30 p.m. April 3 on S.E. 28th Street for traveling at a speed of 50 mph in a posted 40 mph zone.
After stopping the man, the detective said Almodovar “… was visibly shaking and his voice was horse,” stated the report.
Another task force detective, who is also a K-9 handler, was called to the scene. The K-9, noted the detective, alerted to the man’s 2002 Chevrolet automobile.
During a search of the passenger car the detectives allegedly found a fully-operational stun gun and a plastic bag containing four pills and one partial tablet. They were identified as 8mg hydromorphone tablets, which are a schedule II controlled substance, pointed out the investigator.
According to court records Almodovar’s first felony conviction as an adult came in 2006 when he was found guilty of possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance. He was then sentenced to serve nine months in the county jail.
Almodovar was arrested again in 2008 and later found guilty of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Then-Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Mirman sentenced Almodovar to serve four years in prison.
Department of Corrections (DOC) records show Almodovar was sent to prison May 14, 2009, and was released May 12, 2013.
Those same DOC records show Almodovar was also convicted on the felonies of possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license suspended in DeSoto County.
He was sentenced to four years in prison and served that sentence at the same time he was serving his prison stint from Okeechobee.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News