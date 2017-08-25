Clues into stolen backhoe sought

OKEECHOBEE — A sheriff’s office detective is seeking information into the theft of a backhoe and bucket earlier this month from WCE Equipment at 3197 N.W. 20th Trail.
Someone apparently entered WCE’s property sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 8 to steal the Case 580 Super K backhoe, said Detective Max Waldron of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).
The backhoe will display a serial number of JJG0177870. On the side of the machine will be an inventory number of D1488. That number will be written in grease pen.
According to information released by the sheriff’s office the machine has an extended hoe and customized bucket with an expanded metal bottom.
The backhoe and bucket have an estimated value of $15,000.
The last time the equipment was seen on the property was Aug. 2.
If you have any information about this theft, contact Detective Waldron at 863-763-3117, ext. 5108, and use the case number 17S17568.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News