Citizen’s actions lead to DUI arrest

OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) report indicates a Fort Pierce man, suspected of being under the influence was actually stopped on S.R. 70 E. by two local citizens to prevent a possible accident.
OCSO Deputy Timothy Porter stated in his report Andrzej Wegelewski, 50, Treasury Cay Drive, was arrested Aug. 28 on a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence.
Wegelewski was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $2,500. Jail records indicate he has been released on bond.
According to the arrest report around 6:05 a.m. Monday, Deputy Porter responded to the 3000 block of S.R. 70 East in reference to a reckless driver.
The deputy made contact with a complainant who reportedly said he and another man stopped a white Nissan automobile because the driver, later identified as Wegelewski, almost caused several accidents.
One of the complainants apparently observed Wegelewski’s automobile swerving all over the road, crossing into oncoming traffic and veering off the roadway before returning to the proper lane, stated the arrest report.
The complainant apparently told the deputy he felt as if he needed to take action immediately to prevent a serious injury. The man then used his 2001 Dodge truck to stop Wegelewski.
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said he appreciated the effort of the citizen and his concern for the well being of others, but requested that the general population be the “eyes and ears” and report it to the appropriate law enforcement agency who have the personnel that are trained properly.
After having Wegelewski pull into Bills Mini Mart, 3007 S.R. 70 E., Deputy Porter stated he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Wegelewski — especially after he spoke.
After asking the man to perform roadside sobriety tests, Deputy Porter placed Wegelewski under arrest for DUI.
Deputy Porter requested Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue to respond and examine Wegelewski and ensure it was not a medical emergency.
An intoxilyzer test was later performed at the Okeechobee County Jail. That test reportedly indicated blood-alcohol readings of .300 and .294. The legal blood alcohol level in Florida is .08.