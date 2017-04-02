Cars burglarized in broad daylight

OKEECHOBEE — The search is on for two men who broke into four vehicles Thursday afternoon and made off with debit and credit cards, a laptop computer and a small amount of cash.
Detective Jack Boon, with the Okeechobee City Police Department (OCPD), said the brazen burglars committed the thefts around 2:10 p.m. from vehicles parked behind Glades Gas and Big Lake Eye Care.
Surveillance video shows two black males walking in the alley behind the former Jetson Rents store to the back of Glades Gas, 804 N. Parrott Ave.
Here, they enter two vehicles parked behind the business. Neither vehicle was locked, noted the detective.
Their haul here was fairly small — two gasoline cards.
From there the thieves continue south to the back of the eye care center, 606 N. Parrott Ave., where they broke out the passenger-side door windows of two cars belonging to employees at the center.
According to the detective the men took a backpack from one of the vehicles.
The backpack apparently belonged to an elementary school student because it contained a $1,200 Apple computer, as well as some school books and school papers.
The men then took $20 in cash, as well as some credit and debit cards from the second vehicle.
Both vehicles were locked, added Detective Boon, who added he didn’t know what the thieves used to break out the windows.
“They did not damage the vehicles in any way other than the two broken windows,” said the OCPD investigator.
Detective Boon said he’s still not certain from where the two men came, or where they went after breaking into the vehicles at the eye care center.
“They did not come back past Glades Gas,” he said, after watching the video.
If anyone has information concerning this case they are asked to contact Detective Boon at 863-763-9786.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News