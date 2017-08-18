Bogus C-note passed at Okeechobee business

OKEECHOBEE — It seems someone passed a fake $100 bill and it was accepted as payment, even though the print on the bill says it’s phony.

Case in point: Deputy Corporal Bryan Lowe, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), responded to a local business Wednesday, Aug. 16, regarding a bogus C-note.

Cpl. Lowe stated when he was handed the bill he quickly saw it was no good.

“While inspecting the currency I immediately felt the paper was thicker than normal. It also had ‘For Motion Picture Use Only’ clearly printed on the front and back,” he noted.

When asked, an employee at the business said they could not identify who had passed the bogus bill.

Cpl. Lowe took the bill and turned it over to evidence custodians at the sheriff’s office.

To date, this has been the only report made of the movie money being passed as real currency.

    Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News

