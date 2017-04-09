Accused murderer cleaned house, cooked for victim

OKEECHOBEE — As the Okeechobee community reeled from the news of the murder of Robert C. Joiner, 60, and the arrest of the 18-year-old Brandie Dailey who is accused with pre-meditated murder, a few details have come to light.
According to the Okeechobee City Police Department report, Mr. Joiner was physically challenged and had lived in his Southeast Fourth Street home for many years. He allowed Dailey and her boyfriend, Michael Raulerson, to live in his home in exchange housekeeping and cooking. The couple had lived in Mr. Joiner’s home for about one year, according to the report.
Mr. Joiner’s family routinely received calls from him daily. When he failed to call and they were unable to reach him, his sister filed a missing person report.
Responding to that report, Detective Bill Saum went to Mr. Joiner’s house, where Dailey invited the officers in and allowed the entire property to be searched.
“A short time later, I was advised a deceased person had been found in the 400 block of S.E. 32nd Avenue in Okeechobee,” the detective’s report continues.
“I and others at that scene recognized the deceased as Robert “Bobby” Joiner. Joiner was tied up, hands behind his back and feet tied together. He was wrapped in a blanket,” the report states.
Brandie Ariel Dailey, 18, S.E. Fourth St., was arrested Tuesday, April 4, on one count each of first-degree felony murder with a weapon and tampering with evidence.
Also arrested in connection with the murder and the case were Michael James Raulerson, 21, S.E. Fourth Street, and Michael Wayne Jacobs, 35, N.W. 33rd Avenue. Both of the Okeechobee men are charged with one count of tampering with evidence. They are accused of helping Dailey dispose of the body, according to the arrest report.
Law enforcement officials have not released any information in regard to the motive for the murder or the cause of death. Dailey is charged with “murder with a weapon,” but officials have not yet released any details about what type of weapon was used.
