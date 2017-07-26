Over 3 lbs. of pots seized; 2 charged

OKEECHOBEE — Detectives with the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested a local man and woman after a traffic stop when the investigators allegedly found several pounds of marijuana and marijuana resin in their vehicle.
Arrested Friday, July 21, were Brittany Lynn Osceola, 28, and Jose Guadalupe Romero Jr., 24. Both Osceola and Romero gave detectives the same S.W. Ninth Street address in Okeechobee.
Osceola and Romero were both charged with possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana resin and possession of marijuana resin with intent to sell.
Osceola was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a bond of $40,000, while Romero’s bond was set at $20,000. Jail records show both have been released on bond.
Task force detectives stopped a 2016 black Chevrolet Suburban on S.E. Third Street being driven by Osceola due to illegal window tint, stated a detective’s arrest report.
“While I was speaking with Osceola I could smell a strong odor of green marijuana coming from the interior of the vehicle,” stated the detective.
A short time later another task force detective and his K-9 arrived at the scene. K-9 Samba was tasked with performing a free-air sniff around the exterior of the vehicle. The K-9, noted the report, gave a positive alert to the vehicle.
Detectives then began to search the vehicle and during that search they reportedly found a large black bag on the floor behind the driver’s seat. In that bag were three, gallon-size packages of suspected marijuana; an assortment of marijuana resins; and edible marijuana candy bars and candies, noted the detective’s report.
Those three bags of suspected pot reportedly weighed a total of 3.58 pounds.
The report goes on to indicate detectives also found:
• one Rx strain of kuchi marijuana green weighing 3.5 grams;
• one bottle of Beenector tropical gummy weighing 1.3 ounces
• seven Beenector natural hash resins weighing 1 gram each;
• one Live Well flower gold weighing 3.5 grams;
• two Good Meds diesel Budda weighing 28 grams each;
• one Crisp crunch mile chocolate crispy kraken bar weighing 1.8 ounces;
• one Beenector green apple gummy marijuana edible weighing 1.3 ounces; and,
• one Sesh cannabis oil 500 mg. cartridge.
“The above listed items all contained cannabis resin, according to their attached warning labels,” the detective pointed out.
According to the report Osceola’s bond was higher than Romero’s because “… she is currently out on bond for interference with child custody and false information concerning a missing child.”
Osceola was also issued a traffic citation for the window tint violation, noted the arresting detective.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News