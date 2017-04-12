18-year-old held on $500,000 bond

OKEECHOBEE — An 18-year-old is being held on bond in the Okeechobee County Jail following his arrest for allegedly having sexual relations with two teenaged girls.
Austin Lee Campbell was arrested Friday, April 7, on two felony counts of lewd and lascivious battery – victim under 16 years of age, suspect over 18 years of age.
He is being held in the county jail on $500,000 bond.
An arrest report by Detective Corporal Ted Van Deman, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), indicated both incidents occurred earlier this year.
According to the detective Campbell twice allegedly forced each girl to engage in relations with him on different occasions.
The detective’s report does not state if either of the teenage girls were physically injured by the 6-foot-4, 140-pound Campbell.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News