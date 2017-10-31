Worried about sex offenders as kids go trick or treating? Okeechobee County Sheriff offers advice

Where are sex offenders on Halloween?
Worried about your kids knocking on doors of sex offenders while trick or treating? Kids in Okeechobee are busy getting their Halloween costumes ready. The overall focus is to keep children safe, especially on a night when there’s so many of them outdoors.
Okeechobee County currently has two juvenile offenders, 104 adult offenders and 10 predators on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement sex offender registry.
Florida’s number of registered sex offenders is rising dramatically
Restrictions can vary from case to case, depending on court-ordered probation requirements and the crimes committed. Some offenders and predators have no restrictions. But, for the most part, offenders and predators aren’t allowed to put up Halloween decorations, or in any way entice kids to come to their doors. This mission doesn’t just keep kids safe, it also helps these individuals stay out of trouble.
To search your neighborhood, check out the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Florida Sexual Offenders and Predators website. The FDLE website allows users to find any sex offenders and predators living within a five-mile radius of a particular address in Florida. When you search the state database, you have several options. If you are looking for a particular person, you can type in as much or as little information as you know. In most cases, you will want to do a very broad search. Simply typing your ZIP code into the search tool will give you a list (with photos if they are available) of every registered sex offender who shares your ZIP code. Further down on the database search form, you will find the option to search within a one mile radius of an address you choose. Typing in your address will build a map that pinpoints the home (and in some cases, the work address) of every registered sex offender within a mile of your home.
Sheriff Noel Stephen said, “In this day and time, we must use good common sense. Parents go with your children, watch what they collect at houses. If suspicious, throw it away but the most important thing is watch your children at all times.
The Sheriff’s Office would ask that all Trick-or-Treaters in Okeechobee County be off the streets by 9 p.m.
Be safe and have fun!