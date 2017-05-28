Woman killed in two-vehicle crash

OKEECHOBEE — Standing water on S.R. 710 from a Thursday morning rain storm is the likely cause of a two-vehicle accident in which an Okeechobee woman was killed.
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated Donna Sutherland Flora, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle, Don Alan Flora, 38, was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce. He is listed as being in critical condition, added the release.
The driver of the second vehicle — J. Angel Valeriano Ramirez, 58, of Okeechobee — was taken to Raulerson Hospital with minor injuries. Two passengers in the 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Mr. Ramirez fled the scene, noted the FHP release.
According the release Mr. Flora was westbound on S.R. 710 around 10:20 a.m. when the 2009 Nissan Versa he was driving reportedly began to hydroplane and the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle.
The Versa began to rotate counter-clockwise in a northeasterly direction until it struck the right front of the pickup truck with the car’s back end. The car ended up on the north shoulder of the highway, while the pickup left the roadway and ended up near a tree line facing southwest.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News