Welding rods blamed for oven fire

OKEECHOBEE — Welding rods stored in an oven are being blamed for a small fire that did minimal damage to a singlewide mobile home late last week.
A report by firefighter/paramedic Donny Arnold, from Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue (OCF/R), stated by the time firefighters arrived at the mobile home Friday, June 23, the fire had been extinguished.
The report indicated the home is located at 3726 S.E. 26th St., and is owned by John Lyons.
According to the report there was no damage to the property. Damage to the home’s contents was set at $300.
Firefighter Arnold went on to state that the home is equipped with an upper and a lower oven in the kitchen. The occupant of the home apparently told firefighters he thought he turned on the upper oven, but accidentally turned on the lower one.
Then, when the oven warmed, the heat ignited some welding rods that were being stored in the oven.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:26 p.m., and left the area at 5:01 p.m.
The occupant of the home had shut off the electrical breakers. Firefighters turned on the breakers — except for the one controlling the oven — and used a fan to clear the smoke out of the home.
Firefighters also suggested the occupant contact an electrician before using the oven.
“Once the temperature returned to normal, we removed the welding rods and told him to store (them) elsewhere,” stated the report.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News