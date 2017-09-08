UPDATE ON SUPPLIES IN OKEECHOBEE – GAS, WATER, ETC

Here’s an update of supplies available in the Okeechobee area, as of 11 a.m. Sept. 8:
Plywood
• Home Depot, 2700 U.S. S 441 863-467-0292
Out of Plywood, out of gas cans, out of generators. The Store will be closing today at 7 p.m. A reopen time is unknown at the moment.
• WW Lumber, 1601 U.S. 70 E. 863-763-3173
Out of Plywood, no gas cans or other supplies. Currently out of generators there is a truck coming in at Noon today with some. They will closing early Friday, Sept. 8, time is unknown and will be closed the weekend and will reopen as soon as it is safe after the storm.
Water
• Walmart, 2101 S Parrott Ave, 863-763-7070
Out of water. Out of all hurricane supplies. The store will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 8, and will reopen when it is safe after the storm.
• Publix, 3551 U.S. 441, 863-763-3500
Out of water and propane but still has some batteries. Store will close Saturday, Sept. 9, at noon and will reopen when it is safe after the storm.
• Winn-Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441 863-763-8354
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
• Walgreens, 100 N.W. Park St, 863-357-1754
Out of water. Store closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, and will reopen Monday, Sept. 11 at noon.
• CVS, 106 N. Parrott Ave, 863-763-3169
Out of water. Store is closing later today, time is unknow and will be closed tomorrow and possibly longer depending on the weather.
• Family Dollar, 930 N.E. Park St. 863-357-1900
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
• Family Dollar 1984 U.S. 70, 863-763-0865
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
• Family Dollar 1951 U.S. 441 SE 863-357-8672
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
• Dollar Tree 3419 U.S. 411 S 863-357-5710
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
• 441 Drive Thur, 110 N.W. 23rd LN 863-357-1919
Out of water. Will close once conditions become unsafe and will reopen once everything is safe.
• Cracker Tail Country Store, 18084 US 98 N, 863-763-0653
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
• Country Cooler, 701 N.W. Park St 863-467-2870
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
• Circle K 3761 U.S. 441 76th Ave, 863-467-2852
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
Mosquito Creek Grocery, 5500 US 70 E 863-763-7412
Out of water. Store closing is TBA.
Gas
• Town Star/BP 12800 SR 70W, 863-467-6012 (Posies Corner)
No gas, and will remain open until condtions become unsafe.
• Town Star/BP 3990 SR SR 710 E 863-467-4188 (TI)
No gas, store closing TBA.
Town Star/BP 1865 SR 70W 863-357-0116 (Angus)
No gas, the store closing TBA.
• Bill’s Mini Mart, 3007 ST 70 E 863-763-0059
No gas, the store will close tomorrow at noon and reopen once it is safe after the storm.
• Fast Break 1505 SR 78 W 863-763-0973
No gas, will remain open until condtions become unsafe.
• Handy 2790 US 441 S 863-467-5066
No gas. Store closing TBA.
• Circle K 400 U.S. 98 N 863-763-5635
No gas, will remain open until condtions become unsafe.
• Circle K 3761 U.S. 441 863-763-4564
No gas, remain open until condtions become unsafe.
• Racetrac, 1596 S.R. 70 E. 863-467-6000.
No gas, will remain open until condtions become unsafe.
MISC
• Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S 441 863-467-7844
Out of generators. Has batteries, tie downs, and etc. Store closing is TBA.
• Harbor Freight, 3373 US 441 863-357-1366.
Out hurricane supplies. No generators, gas cans and etc. Store closing is TBA.
*Waste Management is operating at a normal schedule until further notice. The trucks will continue regular pick-up schedules until winds are sustainable at 40mph.
Okeechobee landfill is scheduled to be open until Saturday at noon.
Please, no additional new yard waste at this time.
