UPDATE ON SUPPLIES IN OKEECHOBEE AREA — GAS, WATER, GENERATORS, etc.

Sep 6th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Here’s an update of supplies available in the Okeechobee area, as of noon today:

Plywood

• Home Depot, 2700 U.S. S 441 863-467-0292
Out of Plywood, out of gas cans, out of generators. Truck is expected today but arrival time is unknown.

• WW Lumber, 1601 U.S. 70 E. 863-763-3173
Has Plywood, generators, propane fuel, and other supplies. Will be getting another truck today after Noon.

Water

• Walmart, 2101 S Parrott Ave, 863-763-7070
Out of water, generators, gas cans, batteries, propane and running low and can foods. A truck will arrive later this afternoon but time is unknown.

•  Publix, 3551 U.S. 441, 863-763-3500
Out of water. Has batteries and propane. Truck will be arriving today but time is unknown.

• Winn-Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441 863-763-8354
Out of water. Canned foods and other supplies are running low. A truck will arrive today but time is unknown.

• Walgreens, 100 N.W. Park St, 863-357-1754
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, canned food and other supplies. A truck will arrive today and another on Friday but time is unknown.

• CVS, 106 N. Parrott Ave, 863-763-3169
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, can food and other supplies. Truck will arrive today, but time is unknown.

• Family Dollar, 930 N.E. Park St. 863-357-1900
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, can food and other supplies.
No truck will be arriving today, possibly tomorrow.

• Family Dollar 1984 U.S. 70, 863-763-0865
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, can food and other supplies.
Truck will arrive at 5 p.m. today with pallets of water. These will be limited two per person.

• Family Dollar 1951 U.S. 441 SE 863-357-8672
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, can food and other supplies.
No truck expected today, possibly tomorrow.

• Dollar Tree 3419 U.S. 411 S 863-357-5710
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, canned food and other supplies.

• 441 Drive Thur, 110 N.W. 23rd LN 863-357-1919
Out of water and no truck expected.

• Cracker Tail Country Store, 18084 US 98 N, 863-763-0653
Out of water and no truck to come.

• Country Cooler, 701 N.W. Park St 863-467-2870
Out of water and no truck to come.

• 700 A Store, 22302 NW 176th Ave, 863-467-2852
Out of water and no truck to come.

Mosquito Creek Grocery, 5500 US 70 E 863-763-7412
Out of water and no truck to come.

Gas

• Town Star/BP 12800 SR 70W, 863-467-6012 (Posies Corner)
Currently has gas, will be getting another delivery today. No water.

• Town Star/BP 3990 SR SR 710 E 863-467-4188 (TI)
Currently has gas, and will be getting another delivery today. No water.

Town Star/BP 1865 SR 70W 863-357-0116 (Angus)
No gas, truck will be delivering at some point today but only regular gas. No water.

• Bill’s Mini Mart, 3007 ST 70 E 863-763-0059
Currently has gas, will be getting another delivery today and through out the rest of the storm. Pallets of gallon water will be delivered on Friday at some point.

• Fast Break 1505 SR 78 W 863-763-0973
Currently has gas, will be getting another delivery today and through out the rest of the storm.

• Handy 2790 US 441 S 863-467-5066
Currently has enough gas to last today and should be getting another delivery tomorrow at some point. No water.

• Circle K 400 U.S. 98 N 863-763-5635
No gas, truck will be delivering at some point today but time is unknown. No water until Friday.

• Circle K 3761 U.S. 441 863-763-4564
No gas, truck will be delivering at some point today but time is unknown. No water.

• Racetrac, 1596 S.R. 70 E. 863-467-6000.
No gas, truck will be delivering at some point today but time is unknown. Will be getting gas deliveries through Saturday. No water until Friday.

MISC

• Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S 441 863-467-7844
Has a few generators, is out of flashlights, gas cans an has no water. Already received truck for today.

• Harbor Freight, 3373 US 441 863-357-1366.
No generators or gas cans. Very low on tarps and tie downs. Will be getting a truck late today or early tomorrow but time is unknown.

Recent Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie