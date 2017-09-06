UPDATE ON SUPPLIES IN OKEECHOBEE AREA — GAS, WATER, GENERATORS, etc.

Here’s an update of supplies available in the Okeechobee area, as of noon today:
Plywood
• Home Depot, 2700 U.S. S 441 863-467-0292
Out of Plywood, out of gas cans, out of generators. Truck is expected today but arrival time is unknown.
• WW Lumber, 1601 U.S. 70 E. 863-763-3173
Has Plywood, generators, propane fuel, and other supplies. Will be getting another truck today after Noon.
Water
• Walmart, 2101 S Parrott Ave, 863-763-7070
Out of water, generators, gas cans, batteries, propane and running low and can foods. A truck will arrive later this afternoon but time is unknown.
• Publix, 3551 U.S. 441, 863-763-3500
Out of water. Has batteries and propane. Truck will be arriving today but time is unknown.
• Winn-Dixie, 3246 U.S. 441 863-763-8354
Out of water. Canned foods and other supplies are running low. A truck will arrive today but time is unknown.
• Walgreens, 100 N.W. Park St, 863-357-1754
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, canned food and other supplies. A truck will arrive today and another on Friday but time is unknown.
• CVS, 106 N. Parrott Ave, 863-763-3169
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, can food and other supplies. Truck will arrive today, but time is unknown.
• Family Dollar, 930 N.E. Park St. 863-357-1900
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, can food and other supplies.
No truck will be arriving today, possibly tomorrow.
• Family Dollar 1984 U.S. 70, 863-763-0865
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, can food and other supplies.
Truck will arrive at 5 p.m. today with pallets of water. These will be limited two per person.
• Family Dollar 1951 U.S. 441 SE 863-357-8672
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, can food and other supplies.
No truck expected today, possibly tomorrow.
• Dollar Tree 3419 U.S. 411 S 863-357-5710
Out of water. Low on batteries, flashlights, canned food and other supplies.
• 441 Drive Thur, 110 N.W. 23rd LN 863-357-1919
Out of water and no truck expected.
• Cracker Tail Country Store, 18084 US 98 N, 863-763-0653
Out of water and no truck to come.
• Country Cooler, 701 N.W. Park St 863-467-2870
Out of water and no truck to come.
• 700 A Store, 22302 NW 176th Ave, 863-467-2852
Out of water and no truck to come.
Mosquito Creek Grocery, 5500 US 70 E 863-763-7412
Out of water and no truck to come.
Gas
• Town Star/BP 12800 SR 70W, 863-467-6012 (Posies Corner)
Currently has gas, will be getting another delivery today. No water.
• Town Star/BP 3990 SR SR 710 E 863-467-4188 (TI)
Currently has gas, and will be getting another delivery today. No water.
Town Star/BP 1865 SR 70W 863-357-0116 (Angus)
No gas, truck will be delivering at some point today but only regular gas. No water.
• Bill’s Mini Mart, 3007 ST 70 E 863-763-0059
Currently has gas, will be getting another delivery today and through out the rest of the storm. Pallets of gallon water will be delivered on Friday at some point.
• Fast Break 1505 SR 78 W 863-763-0973
Currently has gas, will be getting another delivery today and through out the rest of the storm.
• Handy 2790 US 441 S 863-467-5066
Currently has enough gas to last today and should be getting another delivery tomorrow at some point. No water.
• Circle K 400 U.S. 98 N 863-763-5635
No gas, truck will be delivering at some point today but time is unknown. No water until Friday.
• Circle K 3761 U.S. 441 863-763-4564
No gas, truck will be delivering at some point today but time is unknown. No water.
• Racetrac, 1596 S.R. 70 E. 863-467-6000.
No gas, truck will be delivering at some point today but time is unknown. Will be getting gas deliveries through Saturday. No water until Friday.
MISC
• Tractor Supply, 3371 U.S 441 863-467-7844
Has a few generators, is out of flashlights, gas cans an has no water. Already received truck for today.
• Harbor Freight, 3373 US 441 863-357-1366.
No generators or gas cans. Very low on tarps and tie downs. Will be getting a truck late today or early tomorrow but time is unknown.
