U.S. 98 N. crash claims local woman’s life

OKEECHOBEE — A 40-year-old Okeechobee woman has died as an apparent result of a two-vehicle traffic crash she was involved in Saturday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. 98 N. and N.W. Fourth St. in Okeechobee County.
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated the injuries incurred by Neka Sedatol were fatal on Oct. 15. The release went on to say Miguel Garcia — a passenger in the 2017 Chevrolet Trax SUV driven by Sedatol — was listed as having sustained serious injuries at Raulerson Hospital here in Okeechobee.
Garcia, 15, was listed as a resident in Okeechobee.
According to the release, Sedatol was stopped at N.W. Fourth St. at a posted stop sign facing east, when the second vehicle — a 2017 Mack tractor trailer — driven by Joey Farris, 41, of Okeechobee, which was heading southbound, approaching the intersection, on U.S. 98 N. around 1:05 p.m.
The report stated the Chevrolet turned into the intersection directly into the path of the Mack truck, hitting the right front of the truck and the left side of the Chevrolet SUV.
Farris sustained no injuries, noted the report.
The release stated that Sedatol was not wearing her seatbelt and that it is unknown if Garcia was at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Trooper Corporal P.J. Wyatt, FHP crash investigator, and Trooper Corporal G. Shuman, FHP homicide investigator.