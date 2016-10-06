U-Haul offers 30 days free self-storage and U-Box in Florida in wake of Hurricane Matthew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twelve U-Haul Companies across four Southeastern states are preemptively offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Matthew.

Upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane today, Matthew is expected to deliver severe flooding and damage as it strikes Florida and travels up the Atlantic Coast. The storm has prompted the evacuation of millions from their homes and created a need for safe, secure and dry self-storage options where people can stow their possessions as Matthew approaches – and in its aftermath.

“The Atlantic Coast is in its direct path and the rain is expected to hit hard and continue into the weekend,” U-Haul Company of North Orlando president Tom Burns said. “President Barack Obama has issued a state of emergency as we expect the storm to come spinning up the coast.

“U-Haul is proud to be a support system in times of need. We are part of these communities and it is important for us to help by providing 30 days of free, secure self-storage to our neighbors who are affected by these storms.”

U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.

U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days of free self-storage assistance, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities during times of disaster as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

The U-Haul Companies of Eastern Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, North Orlando, Coastal South Carolina, Southern Atlantic Coast, South Carolina, Western North Carolina, Raleigh and Charlotte have made 112 self-storage facilities across 59 cities available to provide assistance.

Families needing more information about self-storage assistance should contact the participating U-Haul store nearest you. Locations are sorted by state and alphabetized by city.

FLORIDA U-Haul dealers offering the service are:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs

598 W. Hwy. 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

(407) 788-2814

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Apopka

1221 E. Semoran Blvd.

Apopka, FL 32703

(407) 889-5550

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek

5431 Johnson Road

Coconut Creek, FL 33073

(945) 428-7369

U-Haul Center of Clermont

13650 Granville Ave.

Clermont, FL 34711

(407) 347-4065

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach (U-Box only)

700 W. International Speedway Blvd.

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

(386) 252-1834

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island

1830 S. 8th St.

Fernandina Beach, FL 32034

(904) 491-6966

U-Haul at I-95 & State Rd 84

1840 W. State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315

(954) 525-4125

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.

2800 W. Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

(954) 584-1500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce

3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1

Fort Pierce, FL 34982

(772) 464-9400

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City

3307 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W.

Haines City, FL 33844

(863) 588-0707

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Edgewood Ave.

1651 W. Edgewood Ave.

Jacksonville, FL 32208

(904) 764-2516

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Atlantic Blvd.

9411 Atlantic Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32225

(904) 720-1932

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Phillips & Emerson

3435 Phillips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

(904) 398-3016

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mandarin

11490 San Jose Blvd.

(904) 292-9404

Jacksonville, FL 32223

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Normandy Blvd.

5481 Normandy Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32205

(904) 786-2424

U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Jacksonville

5630 Phillips Hwy.

Jacksonville, FL 32207

(904) 731-1383

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Jacksonville

400 W. Ashley St.

Jacksonville, FL 32202

(904) 358-9909

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Key Largo

103530 Overseas Hwy.

Key Largo, FL 33037

(305) 451-0677

U-Haul of Kissimmee

2021 N. Main St.

Kissimmee, FL 34744

(407) 932-0299

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate

1700 N. State Road 7

Margate, FL 33063

(954) 972-2440

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral

8700 NW 77th Court

Medley, FL 33166

(305) 805-7109

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne

438 Harbor City Blvd.

Melbourne, FL 32935

(321) 254-7933

U-Haul Moving & Storage at 36th St.

2460 NW 36th St.

Miami, FL 33142

(305) 634-0673

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami

1000 NE 1st Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

(305) 358-9291

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dade County

5341 NW 7th Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 795-1170

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin

10895 NW 21st St.

Miami, FL 33172

(305) 406-1006

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland

6701 S. Dixie Hwy.

Miami, FL 33143

(305) 661-2182

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Smyrna

500 Turnbull Bay Road

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

(386) 423-9139

U-Haul of North Miami

12865 NW 7th Ave.

North Miami, FL 33168

(305) 685-8316

U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach

2100 NE 162nd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

(305) 947-6461

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee

11410 W. Colonial Drive

Ocoee, FL 34761

(407) 877-7642

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange City

2395 S. Volusia Ave.

Orange City, FL 32763

(386) 228-3113

U-Haul at Citrus Bowl

840 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32805

(407) 422-7350

U-Haul at Florida Mall

7726 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32809

(407) 859-6640

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alafaya

11815 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32826

(407) 275-9267

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baldwin Park

4001 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL

(407) 894-6011

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gatorland

14651 Gatorland Drive

Orlando, FL 32837

(407) 857-7867

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Goldenrod

508 N. Goldenrod Road

Orlando, FL 32807

(407) 282-5879

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hunters Creek

13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32837

(407) 888-8279

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kirkman Road

600 S. Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

(407) 295-3100

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.

7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32810

(407) 578-2500

U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Orange Ave.

3500 S. Orange Ave.

Orlando FL, 32806

(407) 240-9999

U-Haul at West Colonial Drive

4600 W. Colonial Drive

Orlando, FL 32808

(407) 299-1024

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay

4703 Babcock St. NE

Palm Bay, FL

(321) 473-3681

U-Haul of Perrine

16500 S. Dixie Hwy.

Perrine, FL 33157

(305) 232-1421

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road

903 E. Sample Road

Pompano Beach FL 33064

(954) 781-8660

U-Haul of Pompano Beach

801 S. Andrews Ave.

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

(954) 782-0474

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cocoa

213 Dixie Lane

Rockledge, FL 32955

(321) 632-7874

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.

3851 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(407) 322-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Saint Augustine

3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S.

St. Augustine, FL 32086

(904) 797-3667

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise

4747 Nob Hill Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

(954) 749-2727

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Titusville

2070 Garden St.

Titusville, FL 32796

(321) 269-9944

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.

2055 State Road 436

Winter Park, FL 32792

(407) 678-4467



