U-Haul offers 30 days free self-storage and U-Box in Florida in wake of Hurricane Matthew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Twelve U-Haul Companies across four Southeastern states are preemptively offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents who stand to be impacted by Hurricane Matthew.
Upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane today, Matthew is expected to deliver severe flooding and damage as it strikes Florida and travels up the Atlantic Coast. The storm has prompted the evacuation of millions from their homes and created a need for safe, secure and dry self-storage options where people can stow their possessions as Matthew approaches – and in its aftermath.
“The Atlantic Coast is in its direct path and the rain is expected to hit hard and continue into the weekend,” U-Haul Company of North Orlando president Tom Burns said. “President Barack Obama has issued a state of emergency as we expect the storm to come spinning up the coast.
“U-Haul is proud to be a support system in times of need. We are part of these communities and it is important for us to help by providing 30 days of free, secure self-storage to our neighbors who are affected by these storms.”
U-Haul stores offer needed supplies to help with storm recovery like boxes, tarps, propane and propane tanks. U-Haul urges customers to ensure their tanks are topped off since propane is good to have in the event of long-term power outages.
U-Haul is the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage with more than 21,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to its 30 days of free self-storage assistance, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities during times of disaster as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
The U-Haul Companies of Eastern Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, North Orlando, Coastal South Carolina, Southern Atlantic Coast, South Carolina, Western North Carolina, Raleigh and Charlotte have made 112 self-storage facilities across 59 cities available to provide assistance.
Families needing more information about self-storage assistance should contact the participating U-Haul store nearest you. Locations are sorted by state and alphabetized by city.
FLORIDA U-Haul dealers offering the service are:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs
598 W. Hwy. 436
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 788-2814
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Apopka
1221 E. Semoran Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 889-5550
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Coconut Creek
5431 Johnson Road
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
(945) 428-7369
13650 Granville Ave.
Clermont, FL 34711
(407) 347-4065
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Daytona Beach (U-Box only)
700 W. International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
(386) 252-1834
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Amelia Island
1830 S. 8th St.
Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
(904) 491-6966
1840 W. State Road 84
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
(954) 525-4125
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Broward Blvd.
2800 W. Broward Blvd.
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
(954) 584-1500
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Pierce
3626 S. U.S. Hwy. 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34982
(772) 464-9400
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City
3307 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W.
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 588-0707
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Edgewood Ave.
1651 W. Edgewood Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 764-2516
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Atlantic Blvd.
9411 Atlantic Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 720-1932
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Phillips & Emerson
3435 Phillips Hwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 398-3016
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Mandarin
11490 San Jose Blvd.
(904) 292-9404
Jacksonville, FL 32223
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Normandy Blvd.
5481 Normandy Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 786-2424
U-Haul Moving & Storage of South Jacksonville
5630 Phillips Hwy.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 731-1383
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Downtown Jacksonville
400 W. Ashley St.
Jacksonville, FL 32202
(904) 358-9909
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Key Largo
103530 Overseas Hwy.
Key Largo, FL 33037
(305) 451-0677
2021 N. Main St.
Kissimmee, FL 34744
(407) 932-0299
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Margate
1700 N. State Road 7
Margate, FL 33063
(954) 972-2440
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Doral
8700 NW 77th Court
Medley, FL 33166
(305) 805-7109
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Melbourne
438 Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32935
(321) 254-7933
U-Haul Moving & Storage at 36th St.
2460 NW 36th St.
Miami, FL 33142
(305) 634-0673
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Greater Miami
1000 NE 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33132
(305) 358-9291
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dade County
5341 NW 7th Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 795-1170
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dolphin
10895 NW 21st St.
Miami, FL 33172
(305) 406-1006
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Dadeland
6701 S. Dixie Hwy.
Miami, FL 33143
(305) 661-2182
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Smyrna
500 Turnbull Bay Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 423-9139
12865 NW 7th Ave.
North Miami, FL 33168
(305) 685-8316
U-Haul Storage of North Miami Beach
2100 NE 162nd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33162
(305) 947-6461
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee
11410 W. Colonial Drive
Ocoee, FL 34761
(407) 877-7642
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange City
2395 S. Volusia Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 228-3113
840 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32805
(407) 422-7350
7726 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32809
(407) 859-6640
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Alafaya
11815 E. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
(407) 275-9267
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Baldwin Park
4001 E. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL
(407) 894-6011
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gatorland
14651 Gatorland Drive
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 857-7867
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Goldenrod
508 N. Goldenrod Road
Orlando, FL 32807
(407) 282-5879
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Hunters Creek
13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32837
(407) 888-8279
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kirkman Road
600 S. Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
(407) 295-3100
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.
7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32810
(407) 578-2500
U-Haul Moving & Storage at S. Orange Ave.
3500 S. Orange Ave.
Orlando FL, 32806
(407) 240-9999
4600 W. Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32808
(407) 299-1024
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Bay
4703 Babcock St. NE
Palm Bay, FL
(321) 473-3681
16500 S. Dixie Hwy.
Perrine, FL 33157
(305) 232-1421
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Sample Road
903 E. Sample Road
Pompano Beach FL 33064
(954) 781-8660
801 S. Andrews Ave.
Pompano Beach, FL 33069
(954) 782-0474
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cocoa
213 Dixie Lane
Rockledge, FL 32955
(321) 632-7874
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.
3851 S. Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
(407) 322-3167
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Saint Augustine
3524 U.S. Hwy. 1 S.
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 797-3667
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunrise
4747 Nob Hill Road
Sunrise, FL 33351
(954) 749-2727
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Titusville
2070 Garden St.
Titusville, FL 32796
(321) 269-9944
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.
2055 State Road 436
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 678-4467
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/okeechobeenews/public_html/wp-content/themes/newswire/single.php on line 49