Two die in ‘chain reaction’ car crash involving four vehicles on SR 710 in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE — An Englewood man reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign Sunday on S.E. 128th Avenue in Okeechobee County and allegedly caused a chain-reaction accident that left two young women dead.
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report indicated the accident occurred March 5 at 4:16 p.m. on S.E. 128th Avenue at S.R. 710.
Caroline Celeste Alfano, 20, Boca Raton, was a passenger in a 2015 Honda CR-V and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that vehicle died later at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. Her identification has not been released pending notification of her next of kin.
According to the FHP report the Honda CR-V — along with a 2016 Kia Sorento and a 2010 Subaru Outback — were southbound on 128th when they stopped at the stop sign located at that street’s intersection with S.R. 710. However, a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Joseph David Lagrego, 22, apparently failed to stop and ran into the back of the Honda CR-V.
That impact supposedly caused a chain-reaction with the Honda running into the back of the Kia. The Kia then struck the Subaru, noted the report.
The driver of the Kia — Steven Ernest Grevemeyer, 49, of Delray Beach — was not injured. A passenger in the Sorento with him — Robert William Sherman, 17, Delray Beach — also was not injured.
Jason R. Andreotta, 37, Lake Worth, was the driver of the Subaru Outback and he sustained no injuries.
The driver of the Honda was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, where she died at 11:03 p.m.
Mr. Lagrego was also transported to Lawnwood where he is listed in serious condition, added the report.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
