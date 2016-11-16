Two die after boat capsizes

OKEECHOBEE — Two Okeechobee men died at the Jupiter Medical Center as the result of a boating accident last week. The boat they were in capsized near the Jupiter Inlet and threw the men into ocean.
According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) report the men were identified as Thomas Alan Pulliam, 68, and Charles Andrew Schaffer, 73.
Mr. Pulliam was the owner of the 21-foot center console vessel.
The two men were traveling eastbound out of the Jupiter Inlet around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the 1996 Mako boat encountered several large waves that caused the boat to flip over, stated the FWC report.
The two men were recovered from the water and rushed to the hospital in critical condition. They were pronounced dead later that same morning.
The FWC report goes on to point out that the Mako was taken into evidence and is being stored at FWC’s compound in Jupiter.
Investigator Amanda Phillips is handling the case, added the report.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Ocean Rescue unit was involved in the rescue.
