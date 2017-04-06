Storm reportedly damages Kissimmee Prairie State Park; Area residents asked to stay off the road

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s office has issued a statement asking people to stay off U.S. 441 North due to possible tornado damage this morning (Thursday, April 6).
“If you don’t have to be on the road, stay off the road,” cautioned Michele Bell, public information officer for the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). She went on to say a tree was blown over and blocking the highway near Osawa Junction on U.S. 441 North.
According to Mrs. Bell reports of a possible tornado touchdown on the Kissimmee State Park and Peavine Road were reported around 9:40 a.m. April 6.
She said one truck was flipped over at 9:48 a.m. and two more vehicles were overturned around 9:51 a.m. Also, a camper on Peavine Road was blown over around 10:19 a.m.
Mrs. Bell said some injuries have been reported but the severity of those injuries was not yet known.
A tractor-trailer was also blown over by a possible twister near mile marker 288 on the Florida Turnpike.
She went on to say while tentative reports of a tornado sighting have been received by the sheriff’s office, there has yet to be any confirmation of a twister as of 11 a.m.
