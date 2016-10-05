State campgrounds closed due to hurricane

The Department of Environmental Protection’s Florida Park Service announces the closure of state parks and evacuation of campgrounds across Florida due to imminent weather conditions including strong winds and rain.

The following state parks are closed until further notice:

Sebastian Inlet State Park (Brevard County)

Okeechobee Battlefield Historic State Park (Okeechobee County)

Avalon State Park (St. Lucie County)

Fort Pierce Inlet State Park (Including Jack Island Preserve) (St. Lucie County)

Savannas Preserve State Park (St. Lucie County)

St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park (Martin County)

The following state park campgrounds have been closed in preparation for the storm:

Tomoka State Park (Volusia County)

Gamble Rogers Memorial State Recreation Area at Flagler Beach (Flagler County)

Anastasia State Park (St. Johns County)

Faver-Dykes State Park (St. Johns County)

Hontoon Island State Park (Volusia County)

Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park (Okeechobee County)

Marjorie Harris Carr Cross Florida Greenway (east) Rodman campground (Putnam County)

Fort Clinch State Park (Nassau County)

Little Talbot Island State Park (Duval County)

Jonathan Dickinson State Park (Martin County)

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park (Monroe County)

Long Key State Park (Monroe County)

Curry Hammock State Park (Monroe County)

Bahia Honda State Park (Monroe County)

Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency.

Florida’s State Park system is one of the largest in the country with 174 state parks, trails and historic sites covering nearly 800,000 acres. For more about Florida State Parks and closure updates, visit www.floridastateparks.org.



