Special needs shelter open at Okeechobee Health Department

The Okeechobee County Health Department, Okeechobee County and the Red Cross have announced that their Special Needs Shelter is opened located at the Okeechobee County Health Department, 1728 NW 9th Avenue, Okeechobee, FL 34972. Pre-registration is not required.
Anyone with Special Needs using the shelter should bring some basic items with them, such as oxygen, food, bottled water, bedding, sheets, radio, personal hygiene items and any medications.
For more information, contact the Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management Community Information Center at (863) 824-6888.
For seniors who just need a break from the heat, the Okeechobee County Senior Services Department, 1690 NW 9th Avenue, Okeechobee, is open weekdays from 8 a,m. to 5 p.m. for normal operations and to provide a Comfort Station for Seniors (age 60 plus) who need to cool off and relax in a safe environment.
For more information, contact the Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management Community Information Center at (863) 824-6888.