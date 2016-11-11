Did you see a ball of light over Lake Okeechobee on Tuesday night? Okeechobee resident puzzled by strange light in the sky

OKEECHOBEE — A resident of the Town and Country Mobile Home Park on the north side of Lake Okeechobee wants to know if anyone else saw a bright light in the sky around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
The woman said she was outside of her home, chatting on the phone when she saw what she thought might be a meteor.
“It was a ball of bright orange in the sky,” she explained. “It looked like something was on fire in the sky.”
The object was traveling from east to west, she said, noting that she was facing toward Lake Okeechobee when she saw it.
She said she managed to take one photo of the object with her cell phone as it passed. She added that it was a quiet night and she did not hear any sound from the object in the sky.
She added that as it moved to the west, the light appeared to dim, but the object continued to appear roughly circular.
Her questions to others in the area:
— Did anyone else see it?
— What do you think it was?
Inquiring minds want to know.
Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com