S.R. 70 crash claims Okeechobee man’s life

OKEECHOBEE – A 64-year-old Okeechobee man has died as an apparent result of the injuries he received in a two-vehicle accident Friday on State Road 70 East at its intersection with Shinn Road in St. Lucie County.
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated Guadalupe Pulido Valdez was pronounced dead Sept. 22 at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce. The release goes on to state Francisca Gonzalez Hernandez — a passenger in the 2000 Toyota Tundra pickup driven by Mr. Valedz — was listed in critical condition at the same Fort Pierce hospital.
Ms. Hernandez, 46, is also a resident of Okeechobee.
According to the release Mr. Valdez was eastbound on S.R. 70 East when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Shinn Road around 6:58 a.m. As he was making the turn he reportedly did not see an oncoming 2015 Chevrolet traveling westbound.
The report stated the front end of the Chevrolet — driven by Bryan Andrew Cline, 47, of Fouke, Ark. — collided with the right front of the Toyota pickup.
A passenger in the Chevrolet — Kaden Stivers, 21, Nash, Texas, — is listed as being in serious condition, continued the report.
Three other passengers in that vehicle sustained minor injures, noted the FHP release. Those passengers were identified as: Blake Smith, 24, Garland City, Ark.; Bryan Hunter Cline, 19, Texarkana, Texas; and Waylon Johnson, 31, of Maud, Texas.
The release goes on to state all those involved in the crash were wearing their seat belts but Mr. Valdez.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by Trooper Antonio Altamiranda, FHP crash investigator, and Trooper Corporal Dennis Roberts, FHP homicide investigator.
