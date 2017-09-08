Residential Guidelines – Separating Garbage from Storm Debris at the Curb

As individuals and families return to the areas affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Irma to begin the cleanup process, it is important that storm debris remain separate from residential garbage and recycling. FEMA, operating in conjunction with the county, municipalities and contractors will collect storm debris, and Waste Management will collect household garbage and recycling. Separating household waste from storm debris will allow Waste Management employees to collect your household garbage more quickly and safely, helping to prevent spoilage and avoid safety hazards. Below are guidelines to help you separate your household waste from storm debris.
STANDARD TRASH AND RECYCLING COLLECTION INFORMATION
Waste Management has resumed collection in most areas and will continue to collect regular household garbage and recycling that is not contaminated with storm debris. Do not include storm debris, including yard waste, with your regular trash. For the most up to date Service Alerts, visit www.wm.com/alerts
STORM DEBRIS COLLECTION INFORMATION
Storm debris collection is managed by your city, county or area and will be performed by contractors other than Waste Management, per FEMA. Debris pickup schedules and requirements will vary by city and unincorporated area. Check county, city or HOA news bulletins.
Storm debris includes any of the following, generated as a result of the storm:
• Construction and Demolition Debris – building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses, and plumbing
Hazardous Household Waste – cleaning supplies, batteries, lawn chemicals, oils, oil-based products and stains, and pesticides (www.epa.gov/hw/household-hazardous-waste-hhw)
• Electronics – computers, radios, stereos, televisions, and other devices with a cord (www.epa.gov/smm-electronics/basic-information-about-electronics-stewardship)
• Appliances and White Goods – refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, stoves, washers, dryers, and water heaters
• Vegetation – leaves (do not put in bags), logs, plants, tree branches
SAFETY GUIDELINES
Keep storm debris separate from your regular household garbage and recycling. Be sure the debris and waste containers are not blocking mailboxes, power lines, storm drains or fire hydrants. Keep roadways and sidewalks as clear as possible. Avoid parking your car near debris piles and waste containers. Keep children and pets away from debris piles and waste containers, and watch them carefully when heavy equipment is in the area. Drive carefully when behind debris-loaded trucks. Materials can fly out causing an accident or a driving hazard. Leave a safe distance between your vehicle and the truck.
For additional storm debris information, please visit https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-irma. We value you as our Waste Management customer and appreciate your cooperation in following these guidelines as we return to normal service operations over the coming weeks.