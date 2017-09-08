Raulerson Hospital to suspend visiting hours

OKEECHOBEE – Due to pending hurricane conditions and in conjunction with the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office county-wide curfew, Raulerson Hospital will be suspending all visiting hours, effective 8 p.m. Saturday, September 9th. Visiting hours will resume once an ‘all-clear’ has been announced by Okeechobee County Emergency Management.
PLEASE NOTE THE HOSPITAL IS NOT A SHELTER.
The staff at Raulerson Hospital deeply understand families’ desires to stay with loved ones during this time, but appreciate their cooperation in making other arrangements and preparations for the hurricane. For assistance finding a shelter, please contact the Okeechobee County Citizen Information Line at 863-824-6888.
Raulerson Hospital thanks the community, in advance, for your understanding so that all attention and resources can be focused on the patients.