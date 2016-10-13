Publix recalls Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream due to possible listeria contamination

LAKELAND – Aspen Hills, the supplier of the cookie dough pieces used as an ingredient in the Publix Chocolate Cookie Dough Ice Cream, notified Publix that some of their product could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Publix Super Markets is issuing a voluntary recall for Publix Premium Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream due to the possibility of the product containing Listeria monocytogenes.
The ice cream was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee and North Carolina with a UPC of 000-41415-03843, and a sell by date of May 27 2017, which is printed on the bottom of the half gallon container.
Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
“As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. “To date, there have been no reported cases of illness. Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or by visiting our website at www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).”
