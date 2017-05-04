Pedestrian killed on N.E, 120th Street; man was lying in the westbound lane when he was struck by semi

OKEECHOBEE– A 23-year-old Okeechobee man was killed early Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle on N.E. 120th Street.

A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release stated the pedestrian, Dennis Jonas Cummings, was killed around 3:15 a.m. May 4.

According to the release Mr. Cummings was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a 2016 Mack tractor-trailer rig driven by Jorge D. Ferrera Martinez, 29, of Belle Glade.

“The pedestrian may have been struck by an unknown vehicle prior to this crash and was lying in the westbound lane of N.E. 120th Street,” stated the release.

Mr. Martinez, who was not injured in the accident, was westbound when he apparently struck the prone man.
The incident is under investigation.

The FHP asks if anyone has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact FHP at 954-308-5929.

