Osceola Middle School opens as hurricane shelter

Three hurricane shelters are now open in Okeechobee County
A Red Cross general shelter is open at South Elementary School, 2468 SW 7th Ave.
A Red Cross general shelter is open at Osceola Middle School, 825 S.W. 28th St.
A Special Needs Shelter for those with a medical need and preregistration is open at the Okeechobee County Health Department, 1728 NW 9th Ave.
Residents who are going to the Special Needs Shelter should have already preregistered with the health department but can register by contacting the Health Department at 863- 462-5819 or contact Emergency Management directly.
Shelters are also open in Glades County. Glades County shelters include VFW in Buckhead Ridge- 29012 E SR 78, and Maple Grove Baptist Church in Lakeport, 120 E SR 78 NE.
All residents who are planning to go to either shelter are reminded that shelters are for life safety protection only and they should bring cots, food and other comfort items. Special Needs Shelter clients are also reminded to bring a care giver since there will be limited medical staff within the special needs shelter. Residents going to either shelter are reminded they should also bring a 72 hour supply of their medications with them to the shelter.
For more information contact the Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management 863- 763-3212 or the Okeechobee Chapter of the American Red Cross at 863-763-2488.