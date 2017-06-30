Okeechobee woman killed in three-vehicle crash on U.S. 441 S.E.

A 58-year-old woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday on U.S. 441 S.E. just south of County Road 15-B in Okeechobee County.
A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release said Rhonda Kay Warner of Okeechobee was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release Ms. Warner was northbound on the two-lane highway around 1:25 p.m. when she crossed the center line and drove directly into the path of a southbound Kenworth tractor-trailer being driven by Desmond Actavious Dixon, 74, of Riviera Beach.
Mr. Dixon reportedly swerved to the right to avoid hitting the oncoming 2015 Volkswagen Passat being driven by Ms. Warner. However, continued the report, the left front of the Volkswagen struck the left rear wheel of the Kenworth’s trailer.
The Volkswagen veered to the west where it struck a wooden
fence. It then went across a paved access road, across some grass then struck a home.
Vehicle three — a 2013 Audi Quattro driven by Holly Branch Young, 40, of Okeechobee — struck the Volkswagen’s left front tire after the initial collision between Ms. Warner and Mr. Dixon, stated the report.
Neither Mr. Dixon nor Ms. Young were injured in the crash, indicated the FHP release.
All three individuals involved in the accident were wearing their seat belts.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News