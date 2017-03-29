Okeechobee March of Dimes is Saturday: It’s not too late to sign up!

It’s not too late to participate in March for Babies 2017, which takes place this Saturday, April 1. March for Babies is the nation’s oldest walking event, and is held across the country to benefit the March of Dimes. The March of Dimes’ mission to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality. The March of Dimes carries out this mission through programs of research, community services, education and advocacy to save babies’ lives. With community support, the March of Dimes can continue to fund research and programs to help all babies.
March for Babies 2017 will begin and end in Flagler Park. The Schedule is as follows:
7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. A light breakfast will be available
7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Late registration and late money turn in
7:30 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Team pictures
8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Warm-up exercises
8:30 a.m. March for Babies 2017 begins
9:30 a.m. Our brand new SUPERHERO SPRINT begins.
The Superhero Sprint gives kids ages 3 – 10 the chance to show off their superpowers by doing their very own fun run for a donation of only $10 per child. Superhero Sprint participants will also receive a purple March of Dimes cape, while supplies last.
Visit https://www.marchforbabies.org/team/superherosprintokeechobee today to complete your registration or call Cyndi at 772-410-5461 for more information. Parents must execute a Consent form for each child running in the Superhero Sprint.
10:00 a.m. Awards ceremony. And more food.
This year’s event is being sponsored locally by: Publix Super Markets, Seminole Tribe of Florida, Florida Power & Light, Raulerson Hospital, CenterState Bank, Gilbert Family of Companies, Gretchen Robertson State Farm Insurance, Law Office of Cassels & McCall, Okeechobee Healthcare Facility, Waste Management, Dr. Trinidad Garcia, Harbor Community Bank, Healthy Start Coalition, Hoskins, Turco, Lloyd & Lloyd, Lightsey’s Restaurant, Platinum Performance Builders, Rotary Club of Okeechobee, Walpole Feed and Wemmer Family Orthodontics,
So, come out on Saturday to walk, to cheer on a favorite team, to congratulate award winners, or to just join in the fun. What better gift is there to give than that of a healthy, full-term birth? YOU can make it happen by participating in March for Babies 2017. Individuals, as well as teams, can still sign up and participate. Just show up on Saturday and go to the registration table. Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of $25 and can register online at www.marchforbabies.org/event/okeechobee.
For more information about joining March for Babies 2017, call Cyndi at 772-562-0115 or Laura McCall at 763-3131.
The March of Dimes is the leading nonprofit organization for pregnancy and baby health. With chapters nationwide and its premier event, March for Babies®, the March of Dimes works to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality. Early research led to the Salk and Sabin polio vaccines that all babies still receive. Other breakthroughs include new treatments for premature infants and children with birth defects. About 4 million babies are born each year in the United States, and all have benefitted from March of Dimes lifesaving research and education.