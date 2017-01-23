Okeechobee man wins $2 million

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Lottery announced Jan. 20, that Sammy Samuels, 28, of Okeechobee, claimed a top prize in the $2,000,000 FLAMINGO MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Mr. Samuels chose to receive his winnings in annual payments of $80,000 for the next 25 years. He purchased his winning ticket from Murphy USA, located at 2109 S. Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 game, $2,000,000 FLAMINGO MULTIPLIER, offers more than $164 million in prizes and more than 6.3 million winning tickets. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.46.
Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 65 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $734 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2015-16.
