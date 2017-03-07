Okeechobee man killed in two-car crash

OKEECHOBEE — A 59-year-old Okeechobee man was killed in a two-car crash Tuesday morning (March 7) on Midway Road in St. Lucie County.
According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release Michael Price of Okeechobee was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle — Orrin Vickers, 68, of Fort Pierce — was also killed in the 10 a.m. crash.
Three passengers in the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Mr. Price were taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce where all three are listed in serious condition. They have been identified as Okeechobee residents Amanda Jones, 37; Alexa Curley, 11; and Aleisha Curley, age not given.
The FHP release indicated Mr. Price was eastbound on the two-lane road, while Mr. Vickers was westbound in his 2003 Ford pickup truck. For reasons unknown, stated the release, Mr. Price drifted into the westbound lane of the road and into the path of Mr. Vickers. The front of the Traverse struck the front of the pickup, continued the release.
The pickup reportedly left the roadway and came to rest in a canal, while the Chevrolet was pushed to the south shoulder of the road.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News