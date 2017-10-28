Okeechobee KOA hosts Oktoberfest with dachshund racing

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee KOA is hosting Oktoberfest this weekend.
Saturday’s fun started with dachshund racing. Nineteen dachshunds were entered in the races, divided into heats by age, and prizes were given to the winners of each heat.
KOA Oktoberfest includes a beer garden, music, arts and crafts and more. On Sunday, another animal-friendly event is planned with the pet costume parade.
