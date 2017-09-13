Beware of unlicensed contractors
Okeechobee County officials advise that you protect yourself from unlicensed contractor activity. It is recommended that you verity the contractor is licensed and registered to work in Okeechobee County online at www.myfloridalicense.com or by contacting the Okeechobee county Building Department at 863-763-5548.
For more information, contact the Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management Community Information Center at 863-824-6888.
