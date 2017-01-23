Okeechobee County Science Fair

The County School District held its Science Fair on Jan. 19. Almost three hundred students from Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee Freshman Campus, Osceola Middle School, and Yearling Middle School participated in the fair. The results are as follows:
In the Categories of Animal Sciences; Behavior and Social Sciences; Biomedical and Health Sciences; Cellular/Molecular Biology and Biochemistry; and Microbiology : Brighton Bauman, Lillian Henry, Sarah Roehm, Mariana Salgado, Aleksa Cardona, Abbigail Crespo, Rylann Maxwell, Lonna McClenithan, Callie Rucks, Philip Sanders, Alexandria Boon, Derrick Chen, Nicholas Hayford, Meghann Hotmire, Artha Jonassaint, Maria Medrano, Kaitlyn Brewer, Isabela Calvillo, Liberty Carney, Haley Conrad, Sarah Dodd, Zane Hicks, Tara Hunt, Jillian Johnston, Kiersten Kennedy, Blye Lutz, Karina Maldonado, Eleazar Nunez, Faith Padgett, Lila Pendarvis, Cheyenne Pieper,Teresa Ramirez-Garcia, Benjamin Scott, Elizabeth Smith, Virginia Younger, Jillian Kennedy, Princess Salva, Adryauna Baker, Aleyana Birts, Jaydon Egger, Gwenyth Gray, Sam Melear, Jose Monrroy, Kase Myers, Lacey Nail, Noe Ponce, Elyssa Sanchez, Chloe Soriano, Leyton Watford, Alisa Wingfield, Fransisco Gomez, Delaenam Akahoho, Cady McGehee, Daisey Campos, Natalie Mitchell, Lauren Raulerson, Zachary Reister, and Estefani Valdez. 3rd Place : Meghann Hotmire, Kaitlyn Brewer, Aleyana Birts, Sam Melear, and Lacey Nail. 2nd Place : Princess Salva, Aleksa Cardona, Abbigail Crespo, Lonna McClenithan, Philip Sanders, Sarah Dodd, Lila Pendarvis, Gwenyth Gray, Elyssa Sanchez, Chloe Soriano, Daisey Campos, Natalie Mitchell, Lauren Raulerson, and Estefani Valdez. 1st Place : Brighton Bauman, Lillian Henry, Sarah Roehm, Mariana Salgado, Artha Jonassaint, Jillian Kennedy, Delaenam Akahoho, Cady McGehee, Rylann Maxwell, Callie Rucks, Jillian Johnston, Jaydon Egger, Fransisco Gomez, and Zachary Reister.
In the Category of Chemistry : Kennedee Brewer,Yesenia Castillo, Rosalio Elias, Kendall Harrison, Mackenzie Johnson, Salvador Medina, Anayelli Montoya, Faith Pritchett, Alyssa Purvis, Cristian Rios, Brooke Santiago, Ashley Snyder, Chase Trent, Maci Weseman, Seyram Akahoho, Courtney Braddock, Jerett Butts, Anabella Cardoso, Cecilia Carran, Jesse Cooper, Harley Davis, Junae Davis, Gisselle Delgado-Guitierre, Zenobia Evans, Sophia Galletto, Cameron Gampel, Alexis Garcia, Triston Gorney, Madison Henry, Ricardo Hernandez, Joanna Hickman, Hannah Hickox, Matthew Hodges, Caylus Hopewell, Sheali Ann Hummel, Zerenity Jones, Jessica Lashley, Maria Lopez, Daisy Lujano, Kasey Maguire, Travis McKenna, Angel Merry, Angelina Montes De Oca, Carlos Mora, Priscila Morales-Ruiz, Kayla Morgan, Gavin Murphy, Kirsten Nunez, Damaris Olivera, Yesica Olvera-Zepeda, Riley Owens, Maya Pippin, Tristin Powers, Sara Raulerson, Maricela Reyez, Priscilla Rodriguez, April Salva, Anna San Martin, Shalondra Santos, B’ellana Schlosser, Jace Selph, Jo’niya Sewell, Kimberly Shaw, Wolf, Ayden Wyatt, and Lino Zarate. 3rd Place : Yesenia Castillo, Ashley Snyder, Anabella Cardoso, Zenobia Evans, Madison Henry, Sheali Ann Hummel, Daisy Lujano, Travis McKenna, Angel Merry, Angelina Montes De Oca, Maya Pippin, Priscilla Rodriguez, Anna San Martin, B’ellana Schlosser, Kimberly Shaw,Kimberly Waldridge, and Jerimya White. 2nd Place : Rosalio Elias, Salvador Medina, Anayelli Montoya, Brooke Santiago, Cecilia Carran, Gisselle Delgado-Guitierre, Ricardo Hernandez, Zerenity Jones, Jessica Lashley, Maria Lopez, Damaris Olivera, Yesica Olvera-Zepeda, Maricela Reyez, Lauren Sills, Brooke Wolf, and Lino Zarate. 1st Place : Kennedee Brewer, Kendall Harrison, Alyssa Purvis, Cristian Rios, Seyram Akahoho, Mattie Garcia, Joanna Hickman, Matthew Hodges, Kasey Maguire, Priscila Morales-Ruiz, Kayla Morgan, April Salva, Jolene Sutton, and Anna Velten.
In the Category of Consumer Sciences; Earth and Environmental Sciences; Engineering; Environmental Engineering; Intelligent Machines, Robotics and Systems Software; and Mathematics and Computational Sciences : Daniel Groso, Angel Medrano, Simran Merchant, Nickolas Montero, Stephanie Alvarado, Ernesto Campos, Layla Gaucin, Abagail Holcomb, Kyle Lowe, Cheyenne Sheffield, Leah Sylvander, Mariah Spelts, Kaylee Tinajero, Jordyn Winslade, Lexy Arnold, Kearstyn Donaldson, Alecziah Gomez, Nickolas Hopkins, Brenda Mejia, Natalie Saucedo, Zachary Wharin, Belizario Aguirre, Kyle Barrett, Kaydra Bradley, Gavin Cashwell, CarlosCeja, Kyle Detzer, Xavier Guerrero,Ian Hernandez-Alfaro, William Rivero, EribertyoRuiz-Garcia, Sofia Zapata, Sarah Welborn, Nicholas Amiet, Ethan Adamo, Jade Martinez, Alexander Miller, Sara Munoz, Riley Schlosser, and Brady Seabolt. 3rd Place : Nickolas Montero, Mariah Spelts, Brenda Mejia, Stephanie Alvarado, Kyle Lowe, Kearstyn Donaldson, Alecziah Gomez, Nickolas Hopkins, Belizario Aguirre, Kaydra Bradley, Carlos Ceja, Kyle Detzer, EribertyoRuiz-Garcia, and Ethan Adamo. 2nd Place : Daniel Groso, Natalie Saucedo, Zachary Wharin, Sarah Welborn, Nicholas Amiet, Leah Sylvander, Kyle Barrett, Gavin Cashwell, Xavier Guerrero, Ian Hernandez-Alfaro, Sara Munoz, and Riley Schlosser. 1st Place : Abagail Holcomb, William Rivero, Sofia Zapata, Jade Martinez, and Brady Seabolt.
In the Category of Physics : Natalie Banuelos, Dayton Buxton, Chance Crews, Ayan Desai, Andrew Dobbs, Casen Durrance, Nicolas Escalona, Chad Forde, Estela Gomez, Esrat Jahan, JaJuan Cherry, Shelby Johnson, Megan Kinchen, Harry O’Hagan, Cade Pierce, Judele Root, Kamani Smith, Saul Antunez, Orlando Arana, Jose Ascencio, Cameron Avant, Jake Bessey, Christopher Cobb, Bridgette Curl, Pyke Dawson, Kayla Dean, Regan Downing, Latt Durrance, Yovani Elias Garcia, Jacob Garcia, Kai Ichimura, Dylan Jacobs, Lanie Jarriel, Jamarion Kelly, Marisol Martinez, Jestice Mond, Matthew Nguyen, Tasia Pieper, Nicolas Ramos-Rocha, Katelyn Shaw, Ariana Silvas, Jordan Sperry, Josef Steiert, Raquel Todd, and Elizabeth White. 3rd Place : Natalie Banuelos, Chance Crews, Megan Kinchen, Harry O’Hagan, Kamani Smith, Bridgette Curl, Regan Downing, and Raquel Todd. 2nd Place : Andrew Dobbs, Casen Durrance, JaJuan Cherry, Cade Pierce, Saul Antunez, Latt Durrance, and Jordan Sperry. 1st Place : Dayton Buxton, Ayan Desai, Esrat Jahan, Shelby Johnson, Cameron Avant , Jake Bessey, Christopher Cobb, and Tasia Pieper.
In the Category of Plant Sciences : Aracely Blesy, Marydian Causier, Cera Elliott, Enoc Leon, Aubrey Pearce, Gabriell Willbarger, Melany Anton, Clemente Baltazar, Isabella Becerra, Victoria Becerra, Emma Biard, Megan Burns, Gael Calzada, Shayla Chandler, Daniel Estrada, Gracie Gamiotea, Breannah Garcia, Leighanne Herrin, Haisley Kessler, Anja Koivunen, Madison Lamb, Yamila Lopez, Jaqueline Mandujano-Pena, Jonas Morgan, Elizabeth Murphy, Anthony Ortiz, Yolanda Pelayo, Rance Pendrey, Maria Perez, Fantasy Queen, Julian Ramirez, Reyna Reynoso, Erik Roman, Cathryn Rowley, Adrian Santamaria, Juliana Sheldon, Kylee Smith, Lizbeth Soriano, Ashley Sparkman, Kristin Thomas, Jose Windham, and Kody Youngman. 3rd Place : Aracely Blesy, Clemente Baltazar, Shayla Chandler, Yolanda Pelayo, Julian Ramirez, Adrian Santamaria, Juliana Sheldon, and Lizbeth Soriano. 2nd Place : Cera Elliott, Yamila Lopez, Elizabeth Murphy, Anthony Ortiz, Maria Perez, Reyna Reynoso, and Kody Youngman. 1st Place : Aubrey Pearce, Isabella Becerra, Gracie Gamiotea, Anja Koivunen, Madison Lamb, Jaqueline Mandujano-Pena, Jonas Morgan, Rance Pendrey, and Kylee Smith.
This year, we were fortunate to have several special awards to present. These awards were graciously sponsored by members of our community. The Science Teachers at the High School sponsored a $20.00 award to a Senior Division student who demonstrated excellence in their science research. This award went to Mariana Salgado. The Science Teachers at OMS sponsored a $20.00 award to an OMS student who demonstrated a sound understanding of science experimentation. This award went to Jolene Sutton. The Science Teachers at YMS sponsored a $20.00 award to a YMS student who investigated a current science issue. This award went to Jillian Johnson. Two $50.00 awards, sponsored by an anonymous donor, were awarded to one junior and one senior division student who showed tremendous effort in “doing science” while under less than ideal circumstances. The Senior Division award went to Cristian Rios from OHS and the Junior Division award went to Tasia Pieper from OMS. The Okeechobee County Farm Bureau sponsored six $25 awards to the projects that showed outstanding interest in Animal and Plant Sciences. In the Senior Division, the awards went to Lillian Henry from OHS, Cady McGehee from OHS, Aubrey Pearce from OFC. In the Junior Division, the awards went to Rylann Maxwell from YMS, Callie Rucks from YMS, Yamila Lopez from OMS. A $100.00 cash award was sponsored by an anonymous donor for a project that demonstrated a thorough understanding of science experimentation and processes. This award went to Delaenam Akahoho from OHS. The Florida Water Pollution Control Operations Association selected the following projects for Top Scientific Honors in the study of water as it affects Environmental Science. In the Senior Division, a merit award of $ 100.00 went to Cristian Rios from OHS, and the Top Senior award of $200.00 went to Daniel Groso from OHS. In the Junior Division , a merit award of $ 100.00 went to Zach Reister from OMS, and the Top Junior award of $200. 00 went to Abagail Holcomb from YMS. The following Junior Division students have been selected to attend the Heartland Regional Fair in February. Rylann Maxwell, Callie Rucks, Jillian Johnston, Jaydon Egger, Fransisco Gomez, Zachary Reister, Seyram Akahoho, Mattie Garcia, Joanna Hickman, Matthew Hodges, Kasey Maguire, Priscila Morales-Ruiz, Kayla Morgan, April Salva, Jolene Sutton, Anna Velten, Abagail Holcomb, William Rivero, Sofia Zapata, Jade Martinez, Brady Seabolt, Cameron Avant, Jake Bessey, Christopher Cobb, Tasia Pieper, Isabella Becerra, Gracie Gamiotea, Anja Koivunen, Madison Lamb, Jaqueline Mandujano-Pena, Jonas Morgan, Rance Pendrey, and Kylee Smith. The following Senior Division students have been selected to attend the Heartland Regional Fair in February. Brighton Bauman,Lillian Henry, Sarah Roehm, Mariana Salgado, Artha Jonassaint, Jillian Kennedy, Delaenam Akahoho, Cady McGehee, Kennedee Brewer, Kendall Harrison, Alyssa Purvis, Cristian Rios, Dayton Buxton, Ayan Desai, Esrat Jahan, Shelby Johnson, and Aubrey Pearce.
The last awards of the evening were the BEST IN SHOW AWARDS. These were chosen by a group of judges from the students selected to attend the Regional Fair. The Junior Division BEST in SHOW for BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES went to Zachary Reister from OMS and the Junior Division BEST in SHOW for PHYSICAL SCIENCES went to Abagail Holcomb from YMS. The Senior Division BEST in SHOW for BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES went to Cady McGehee from OHS, and the Senior Division BEST in SHOW for PHYSICAL SCIENCES went to Dayton Buxton from OFC.
A Special Thank you! There were many people who helped make the science fair possible. The Okeechobee Science Teachers would like to thank Osceola Middle School for hosting the Fair, and the many community members who helped judge the projects. In addition, we would like to thank Golden Corral, Domino’s, and Kentucky Fried Chicken for their food donations for our judges. We would also like to thank all of the school administrators and parents that made the Okeechobee Science Fair possible.