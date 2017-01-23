Okeechobee County Science Fair

Okeechobee County Science Fair “Best in Show” Students : (l to r) : Junior Division Best in Show for Physical Sciences – Abagail Holcomb; Senior Division Best in Show for Biological Sciences – Cady McGehee ; and Senior Division Best in Show for Physical Sciences – Dayton Buxton. Not pictured is Junior Division Best in Show for Biological Sciences – Zachary Reister.

The County School District held its Science Fair on Jan. 19.  Almost three hundred students from Okeechobee High School, Okeechobee Freshman Campus, Osceola Middle School, and Yearling Middle School participated in the fair.  The results are as follows: 

In the Categories of Animal Sciences;  Behavior and Social Sciences;  Biomedical and Health Sciences;  Cellular/Molecular Biology and Biochemistry;  and  MicrobiologyBrighton  Bauman,  Lillian  Henry,  Sarah  Roehm,  Mariana  Salgado, Aleksa  Cardona,  Abbigail  Crespo,  Rylann  Maxwell,  Lonna  McClenithan,  Callie  Rucks, Philip  Sanders,  Alexandria  Boon, Derrick  Chen, Nicholas  Hayford,  Meghann  Hotmire,  Artha  Jonassaint, Maria  Medrano,  Kaitlyn  Brewer, Isabela Calvillo,  Liberty  Carney, Haley  Conrad,  Sarah  Dodd, Zane  Hicks, Tara Hunt, Jillian  Johnston, Kiersten  Kennedy, Blye  Lutz, Karina  Maldonado, Eleazar  Nunez, Faith  Padgett, Lila  Pendarvis, Cheyenne  Pieper,Teresa  Ramirez-Garcia, Benjamin Scott, Elizabeth  Smith, Virginia  Younger, Jillian Kennedy, Princess  Salva, Adryauna  Baker, Aleyana  Birts, Jaydon  Egger,   Gwenyth  Gray, Sam  Melear, Jose  Monrroy, Kase  Myers, Lacey  Nail, Noe  Ponce, Elyssa  Sanchez, Chloe  Soriano,  Leyton  Watford, Alisa  Wingfield, Fransisco  Gomez, Delaenam  Akahoho, Cady  McGehee, Daisey  Campos, Natalie  Mitchell, Lauren  Raulerson, Zachary  Reister, and Estefani  Valdez.  3rd Place :  Meghann  Hotmire,  Kaitlyn  Brewer, Aleyana  Birts, Sam  Melear, and Lacey  Nail.  2nd Place :  Princess  Salva, Aleksa  Cardona, Abbigail  Crespo, Lonna  McClenithan, Philip  Sanders, Sarah  Dodd, Lila  Pendarvis,  Gwenyth  Gray, Elyssa  Sanchez, Chloe  Soriano,  Daisey  Campos, Natalie  Mitchell, Lauren  Raulerson, and Estefani  Valdez.  1st Place :  Brighton  Bauman, Lillian  Henry,  Sarah  Roehm, Mariana  Salgado, Artha  Jonassaint, Jillian Kennedy, Delaenam  Akahoho, Cady  McGehee, Rylann  Maxwell, Callie  Rucks, Jillian  Johnston, Jaydon  Egger, Fransisco  Gomez, and Zachary  Reister.

In the Category of Chemistry :  Kennedee  Brewer,Yesenia  Castillo, Rosalio  Elias, Kendall  Harrison, Mackenzie  Johnson, Salvador  Medina, Anayelli  Montoya, Faith  Pritchett, Alyssa  Purvis, Cristian  Rios, Brooke  Santiago, Ashley  Snyder, Chase  Trent, Maci  Weseman, Seyram  Akahoho, Courtney  Braddock, Jerett  Butts, Anabella  Cardoso, Cecilia  Carran, Jesse  Cooper, Harley  Davis, Junae  Davis, Gisselle Delgado-Guitierre, Zenobia  Evans, Sophia  Galletto, Cameron  Gampel, Alexis  Garcia, Triston  Gorney, Madison Henry, Ricardo Hernandez, Joanna  Hickman, Hannah  Hickox, Matthew  Hodges, Caylus Hopewell, Sheali Ann Hummel, Zerenity  Jones, Jessica  Lashley, Maria  Lopez, Daisy  Lujano, Kasey  Maguire, Travis  McKenna, Angel  Merry, Angelina  Montes De Oca, Carlos  Mora, Priscila Morales-Ruiz, Kayla  Morgan, Gavin  Murphy, Kirsten  Nunez, Damaris  Olivera, Yesica  Olvera-Zepeda, Riley  Owens, Maya  Pippin, Tristin  Powers, Sara  Raulerson, Maricela  Reyez, Priscilla  Rodriguez, April  Salva, Anna  San Martin, Shalondra  Santos, B’ellana  Schlosser, Jace Selph, Jo’niya Sewell, Kimberly Shaw, Wolf, Ayden  Wyatt, and Lino  Zarate.    3rd Place :  Yesenia  Castillo, Ashley  Snyder, Anabella  Cardoso, Zenobia  Evans, Madison Henry, Sheali Ann Hummel, Daisy  Lujano, Travis  McKenna, Angel  Merry, Angelina  Montes De Oca, Maya  Pippin, Priscilla  Rodriguez, Anna  San Martin, B’ellana  Schlosser, Kimberly Shaw,Kimberly Waldridge, and Jerimya  White. 2nd Place :   Rosalio  Elias, Salvador  Medina, Anayelli  Montoya, Brooke  Santiago, Cecilia  Carran, Gisselle Delgado-Guitierre, Ricardo Hernandez, Zerenity  Jones, Jessica  Lashley, Maria  Lopez, Damaris  Olivera, Yesica  Olvera-Zepeda, Maricela  Reyez, Lauren Sills, Brooke  Wolf, and Lino  Zarate. 1st Place :  Kennedee  Brewer, Kendall  Harrison, Alyssa  Purvis, Cristian  Rios, Seyram  Akahoho, Mattie  Garcia, Joanna  Hickman, Matthew  Hodges, Kasey  Maguire, Priscila Morales-Ruiz, Kayla  Morgan, April  Salva, Jolene Sutton, and Anna Velten.

In the Category of Consumer Sciences;  Earth and Environmental Sciences;  Engineering;    Environmental Engineering;   Intelligent Machines, Robotics and Systems Software;   and Mathematics and Computational Sciences :  Daniel  Groso, Angel  Medrano, Simran  Merchant, Nickolas  Montero, Stephanie  Alvarado, Ernesto  Campos, Layla  Gaucin, Abagail  Holcomb, Kyle  Lowe, Cheyenne  Sheffield, Leah  Sylvander, Mariah  Spelts, Kaylee  Tinajero, Jordyn  Winslade, Lexy  Arnold, Kearstyn  Donaldson, Alecziah  Gomez, Nickolas  Hopkins, Brenda Mejia, Natalie  Saucedo, Zachary  Wharin, Belizario  Aguirre, Kyle  Barrett, Kaydra  Bradley, Gavin  Cashwell, CarlosCeja, Kyle  Detzer, Xavier  Guerrero,Ian  Hernandez-Alfaro, William  Rivero, EribertyoRuiz-Garcia, Sofia  Zapata, Sarah  Welborn, Nicholas  Amiet, Ethan  Adamo, Jade  Martinez, Alexander  Miller, Sara  Munoz, Riley  Schlosser, and Brady  Seabolt.   3rd Place :  Nickolas  Montero,   Mariah  Spelts,  Brenda Mejia, Stephanie  Alvarado, Kyle  Lowe, Kearstyn  Donaldson, Alecziah  Gomez, Nickolas  Hopkins, Belizario  Aguirre, Kaydra  Bradley, Carlos Ceja, Kyle  Detzer, EribertyoRuiz-Garcia, and Ethan  Adamo.  2nd Place :  Daniel  Groso, Natalie  Saucedo, Zachary  Wharin, Sarah  Welborn, Nicholas  Amiet, Leah  Sylvander, Kyle  Barrett,  Gavin  Cashwell, Xavier  Guerrero, Ian  Hernandez-Alfaro, Sara  Munoz, and Riley  Schlosser. 1st Place :  Abagail  Holcomb, William  Rivero, Sofia  Zapata, Jade  Martinez, and Brady Seabolt.

In the Category of Physics :  Natalie  Banuelos, Dayton  Buxton, Chance  Crews, Ayan  Desai, Andrew  Dobbs, Casen  Durrance, Nicolas Escalona, Chad  Forde, Estela  Gomez, Esrat  Jahan, JaJuan Cherry,  Shelby  Johnson, Megan  Kinchen, Harry  O’Hagan, Cade  Pierce, Judele  Root, Kamani  Smith, Saul  Antunez,  Orlando  Arana,  Jose  Ascencio, Cameron  Avant, Jake  Bessey, Christopher  Cobb,  Bridgette  Curl, Pyke  Dawson, Kayla  Dean, Regan  Downing, Latt  Durrance, Yovani  Elias Garcia, Jacob  Garcia, Kai  Ichimura, Dylan  Jacobs,  Lanie  Jarriel,  Jamarion  Kelly, Marisol  Martinez,  Jestice  Mond, Matthew  Nguyen, Tasia  Pieper, Nicolas  Ramos-Rocha, Katelyn  Shaw, Ariana  Silvas, Jordan  Sperry, Josef  Steiert, Raquel  Todd, and  Elizabeth  White.  3rd Place : Natalie  Banuelos, Chance  Crews, Megan  Kinchen, Harry  O’Hagan, Kamani  Smith, Bridgette  Curl,   Regan  Downing, and Raquel  Todd.  2nd Place : Andrew  Dobbs, Casen  Durrance,  JaJuan Cherry,  Cade  Pierce,  Saul  Antunez, Latt  Durrance, and Jordan  Sperry.  1st Place :  Dayton  Buxton,  Ayan  Desai, Esrat  Jahan, Shelby  Johnson, Cameron  Avant  , Jake  Bessey, Christopher  Cobb, and Tasia  Pieper.

In the Category of Plant Sciences :  Aracely  Blesy, Marydian  Causier, Cera  Elliott, Enoc  Leon, Aubrey  Pearce, Gabriell  Willbarger, Melany  Anton, Clemente  Baltazar,  Isabella  Becerra, Victoria  Becerra, Emma  Biard, Megan  Burns, Gael  Calzada, Shayla  Chandler, Daniel  Estrada, Gracie  Gamiotea, Breannah  Garcia, Leighanne  Herrin, Haisley  Kessler, Anja  Koivunen, Madison  Lamb,  Yamila  Lopez, Jaqueline Mandujano-Pena,  Jonas  Morgan, Elizabeth  Murphy,  Anthony  Ortiz, Yolanda  Pelayo, Rance  Pendrey, Maria  Perez, Fantasy  Queen, Julian  Ramirez, Reyna  Reynoso, Erik  Roman, Cathryn  Rowley, Adrian  Santamaria, Juliana  Sheldon, Kylee  Smith, Lizbeth  Soriano, Ashley  Sparkman, Kristin  Thomas, Jose  Windham, and Kody  Youngman.  3rd Place :  Aracely  Blesy,  Clemente  Baltazar,  Shayla  Chandler,  Yolanda  Pelayo,  Julian  Ramirez,  Adrian  Santamaria,  Juliana  Sheldon, and  Lizbeth  Soriano.  2nd Place :  Cera  Elliott,  Yamila  Lopez, Elizabeth  Murphy, Anthony  Ortiz, Maria  Perez,  Reyna  Reynoso, and  Kody  Youngman. 1st Place :  Aubrey  Pearce, Isabella  Becerra, Gracie  Gamiotea,  Anja  Koivunen, Madison Lamb,  Jaqueline Mandujano-Pena,  Jonas  Morgan,  Rance  Pendrey, and  Kylee  Smith.

This year, we were fortunate to have several special awards to present.  These awards were graciously sponsored by members of our community.    The Science Teachers at the High School sponsored a $20.00 award to a Senior Division student who demonstrated excellence in their science research.  This award went to Mariana  Salgado.  The Science Teachers at OMS sponsored a $20.00 award to an OMS student who demonstrated a sound understanding of science experimentation.  This award went to Jolene  Sutton.  The Science Teachers at YMS  sponsored a $20.00 award to a YMS student who investigated a current science issue.  This award went to Jillian  Johnson.   Two $50.00 awards, sponsored by an anonymous donor, were awarded to one  junior and one senior division student who showed tremendous effort in “doing science” while under less than ideal circumstances.  The Senior Division award went to Cristian Rios from OHS and the Junior Division award went to Tasia  Pieper from OMS.  The Okeechobee County Farm Bureau sponsored six $25 awards to the projects that showed outstanding interest in Animal and Plant Sciences. In the Senior Division, the awards went to Lillian  Henry from OHS, Cady  McGehee from OHS,  Aubrey  Pearce from OFCIn the Junior Division, the awards went to Rylann Maxwell  from YMS,  Callie  Rucks from YMS,  Yamila  Lopez  from OMS.  A $100.00 cash award was sponsored by an anonymous donor for a project that demonstrated a thorough understanding of science experimentation and processes.  This award went to Delaenam  Akahoho  from OHS.  The Florida Water Pollution Control Operations Association selected the following projects for Top Scientific Honors in the study of water as it affects Environmental Science. In the Senior Division, a merit award of $ 100.00 went to Cristian  Rios from OHS, and the Top Senior award of $200.00  went to Daniel  Groso  from OHS.  In the Junior Division , a  merit award of $ 100.00 went to  Zach  Reister  from OMS, and the Top Junior award of   $200. 00 went to Abagail  Holcomb  from YMS.  The following Junior Division students have been selected to attend the Heartland Regional Fair in February.    Rylann  Maxwell, Callie  Rucks, Jillian  Johnston, Jaydon  Egger, Fransisco  Gomez, Zachary  Reister, Seyram  Akahoho, Mattie  Garcia, Joanna  Hickman, Matthew  Hodges, Kasey  Maguire, Priscila Morales-Ruiz, Kayla  Morgan, April  Salva, Jolene Sutton, Anna Velten, Abagail  Holcomb, William  Rivero, Sofia  Zapata,      Jade  Martinez, Brady  Seabolt, Cameron  Avant, Jake  Bessey, Christopher  Cobb, Tasia  Pieper, Isabella  Becerra, Gracie  Gamiotea, Anja  Koivunen, Madison Lamb, Jaqueline Mandujano-Pena, Jonas  Morgan, Rance  Pendrey, and Kylee  Smith. The following Senior Division students have been selected to attend the Heartland Regional Fair in February.  Brighton  Bauman,Lillian  Henry, Sarah  Roehm, Mariana  Salgado, Artha  Jonassaint, Jillian Kennedy, Delaenam  Akahoho,      Cady  McGehee, Kennedee  Brewer, Kendall  Harrison, Alyssa  Purvis, Cristian  Rios, Dayton  Buxton, Ayan  Desai, Esrat  Jahan, Shelby  Johnson, and Aubrey  Pearce.

The last awards of the evening were the BEST IN SHOW AWARDS.  These were chosen by a group of judges from the students selected to attend the Regional Fair.  The Junior Division BEST in SHOW for BIOLOGICAL   SCIENCES went to  Zachary  Reister  from OMS and the Junior Division BEST in SHOW for PHYSICAL SCIENCES   went  to Abagail  Holcomb  from YMS.  The Senior Division BEST in SHOW for BIOLOGICAL   SCIENCES went to Cady  McGehee from OHS, and  the Senior Division BEST in SHOW for PHYSICAL SCIENCES  went to  Dayton  Buxton from OFC.

A Special Thank you!  There were many people who helped make the science fair possible.  The Okeechobee Science Teachers would like to thank Osceola Middle School for hosting the Fair, and the many community members who helped judge the projects.  In addition, we would like to thank Golden Corral, Domino’s, and Kentucky Fried Chicken for their food donations for our judges.  We would also like to thank all of the school administrators and parents that made the Okeechobee Science Fair possible.

