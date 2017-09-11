Okeechobee County and City 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place during hurricane recovery; Alcohol sales prohibited during curfew hours; No school Tuesday

As soon as the hurricane winds subsided, Okeechobee County residents began to tackle the big job of cleaning up after Hurricane Irma.
The hurricane downed trees, power lines and traffic lights throughout the county as it churned through the county late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen has ordered a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice. With 90 percent of the county without electricity, there are public safety issues. The curfew is for both the county and the city. No alcohol sales are allowed during the curfew period.
News from the 4:15 p.m. update at the Emergency Operations Center included:
• Those with damage to their homes can use a damage assessment link (available on the Emergency Operations Center Facebook page and Twitter feed) to input the information online rather than call. The online damage assessment form allows the homeowner to include photos taken with a cell phone.
• Okeechobee Utility Authority reports the OUA water is safe to drink. Well water should be safe unless you had standing water over the well head.
• Raulerson Hospital is open and is still running on a generator.
• Some Okeechobee County public schools have shingle loss and water damage. Schools will be closed Tuesday. No word yet when schools will reopen.
• Curfew is 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alcohol sales are prohibited during the curfew hours.
• Red Cross has 10 people at the shelter at South Elementary School. The Red Cross shelter at Osceola Middle School was closed Monday morning.
• As of Monday afternoon, there were still 18,1441 Okeechobee County FPL customers still out of power.
• County drainage is flowing well.
• The Judicial Center will be closed on Tuesday. Okeechobee County Courts are closed Tuesday.
• The call center at the Emergency Operations Center is still active. Call 863-824-6888 if you have any storm-related questions.
• Waste Management will resume their regular pickups Tuesday.
