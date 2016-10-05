Okeechobee City Hall, county offices closed Friday

Oct 5th, 2016 · by Katrina Elsken · Comments:

Due to the approach of Hurricane Matthew, Okeechobee City Hall will close at  3 p.m. today, Oct. 5, and will remain closed Thursday and Friday.

This includes  all non-essential and/or administrative personnel only. The Public Works, Police, and Fire Departments will remain operational.

Okeechobee County offices will also close early this afternoon and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

For specific information, questions, contact the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center at 863.763.3212, stay tuned in to the local radio and news stations.


