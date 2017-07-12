Music festival announces 2018 dates

OKEECHOBEE — On Monday, the Okeechobee Music Festival announced the 2018 fest will be March 1-4 at Sunshine Grove (aka Sundance Trails) in northeastern Okeechobee County. While the line up has not been announced, advance loyalty presale tickets will go on sale July 17 for those who purchased tickets for the 2016 and 2017 festivals. On July 18, at noon, the early bird presale tickets go on sale to the general public.
Last year, the presale tickets quickly sold out even before the line up was announced, proving many of the festival fans come as much for the experience as to hear a particular band or performer. Quantities of this year’s presale tickets are deemed “extremely limited.”
According to the OMF website, only four-day passes will be sold for OMF 2018. In addition, this year the festival will charge extra for cars in the camping area. Tent camping is included in all ticket prices.
“In an effort to keep everyone comfortable onsite at Sunshine Grove, reduce our overall carbon footprint and maintain the operational need to keep track of vehicle numbers within the campsite, every vehicle in the campgrounds will need a Car Camping Parking Pass this year,” the website states. ”These are $40/car during the Loyalty Presale and $50/car during the Early Bird Presale. One pass per car is required.
“For the past two years, we’ve known how many people would be attending, but we didn’t know how many cars would be camping onsite. Cars, trucks, vans, buses, and vehicles of all types take up a lot of space. The number of available campsites fluctuates greatly depending on the number of cars onsite and more importantly how many people are in each car,” the website continues. “In addition, car camping puts a much higher wear and tear on the land than tent-camping, thus causing a need for more post-festival land improvements in order to restore our pristine landscape. Sunshine Grove is our home and if you’ve been to OMF, you know as much as we do our magical land is at the very essence of our experience.
“We want to make sure that our campsites are comfortable, with enough space for everyone — and we need to know how many cars will be camping onsite. In order to do that, we require a car camping parking pass for attendees coming with their vehicles.”
Those who don’t wish to purchase a car camping parking pass have the option of parking in the day parking lot and camping in the tent-only camping area, or arranging transportation to be dropped off at the festival and camping in the tent-only camping.
Each car camping site is 20 ft. by 20 ft. Vehicles requiring a larger space will need an RV parking pass. Only one car camping parking pass can be used per car. Purchasing extra car camping passes for one vehicle will not allow more space per car.
While Soundslinger CEO Kevin Collinsworth has confirmed there will be two music festivals at Sunshine Grove in 2018, the dates for the second festival have not yet been announced. Also still unannounced is the music genre for the second festival. This has not stopped the rumor mill in Okeechobee from speculating about the genre and line up to the point that some people believe they actually know who will headline. This is just wishful thinking.
So far, the organizers only know the dates of the first festival, and the fact that there will be a second festival in 2018.
For more information and videos from the 2017 OMF online, go to okeechobeefest.com.
Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com