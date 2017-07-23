Inspiring Okeechobee: Magi Cable volunteer extraordinaire!

OKEECHOBEE — Our Village Okeechobee, historical society, Okeechobee Retired Educators, Okeechobee City Centennial committee, Okeechobee County Centennial Committee, Okeechobee Battlefield Friends, Okeechobee Democratic Executive Council, Martha’s House, Peace Lutheran Preschool, the blood round up, Healthy Start, March of Dimes — What do all these organizations have in common? Magi Cable! Certainly, there are more on the list, but these are the ones that came to mind when putting into perspective the volunteer spirit and Okeechobee’s inspiration this week. Magi either serves on the board of some of these organizations or is one of their reliable volunteers.
Magi, a retired Okeechobee County school teacher, has been volunteering for many organizations over the years, and typically her response is that she will do all she can to help our community. Magi was married to Carl Cable for twenty years, until his sudden illness and passing in early 2016. Magi has two children, Lauren (a special education teacher) who is married and lives in Orlando with her husband and child; and son Jordan who is an executive sous chef at The Grille New York (formerly the Four Seasons restaurant) in New York City. After Carl’s passing, Magi continued her volunteering and says that it’s to keep her busy!
Mayor Dowling Watford pointed out many of Magi’s activities and speaks to the level of her organization as she serves as “President of the Okeechobee Historical Society, secretary for the Okeechobee Battlefield Friends, and chairman of the Okeechobee County Centennial Committee among other many other activities.” He continues, “Magi is extremely organized and handles all these ‘jobs’ with outstanding efficiency.” One project that Magi has worked on is ensuring that historical artifacts are “labeled and [she has] rearranged the displays to make them much more visible, understandable, and interesting.” If you have ever had the privilege of being on the bus tour, you will find that she knows the storied past of our community,” Mr. Watford remarked, “Her knowledge of Okeechobee’s history is a very valuable asset for the community,” and that “Magi is a valuable part of the Battlefield Friends and works hard to preserve this part of our history assisting greatly with the annual battle reenactment.” It has been her leadership which provides a boost of “energy and enthusiasm” that makes the celebration of our county’s Centennial an exciting event.
This is only a part of Magi’s story though, as she makes time to attend Our Village board meetings and events, Healthy Start board meetings, and in between as if she has nothing else to do, she helps plan and prepare for Peace Lutheran’s Annual fundraiser as well as the Martha’s House annual fundraiser. Oh, I’m not finished yet! Magi has also been busy gathering items for an Okeechobee Retired Educators sale to be held this fall. Not to mention that she provides guidance and leadership for the March of Dimes event. I know that there are things missing from this list, but I would have had to have asked her for a complete list!
Longtime friend and sorority sister, Karen Smith uses the following descriptive words: dependable, loyal, efficient, triple A personality.” Karen adds, “She’s one of the strongest women I know. [She is a] survivor. Surviving a heartbreaking divorce, the death of her parents, death of husband [Carl], foster parents, in laws and good friends. She grieves and goes on.”
“Everything she does, she does well. If you need something she’s the first one there,” Smith notes. Magi is described as a person of strong faith and a fighter. Smith finishes by saying “she’s one of the smartest people I know and she’s a good cook!”
Toni Bennett Doyle, a friend since childhood, says that she has known Magi since their early days at Sacred Heart. Toni says they were neighbors as well, and she always looked up to Magi. “She was a leader and great person even when we were kids,” said Toni. “She was always very nice, polite and I just always looked up to her. She was very cool.” I wanted to be just like her! The best thing according to both of them, is that they are voracious FSU fans.
Diane Hagan and Magi have been friends since they were little girls. Diane notes, “She had the coolest stuff, the Barbies and the Barbie car. She has always been a super friend. She is just always there. I recently moved and there she was with her little pick-up truck – three women and a pick-up truck moving company.”
If volunteering weren’t enough, she continues to educate our community by teaching biology courses at Indian River State College. Here’s the thing about Magi though, she is quick to talk about others, but never herself. She volunteers selflessly and just cannot say no, if it’s a cause she supports. Mr. Watford said, “Even with all these projects, Magi continues to volunteer for any good cause and is very deserving of the Rotary Club’s Carl T Durrance “Service Above Self” award she received last year.”
As we have prepared for the All Night Grad Party and the Back to School Expo, Magi has stepped up time and time again to lead or co-lead, making sure everything that needs to be done, is completed to perfection and with a smile. She inspires me and our community every day.
Leah Suarez is a freelance writer.