Hurricane shelters to open in Okeechobee

In preparation for Hurricane Matthew, the Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management announced today they will raise the EOC activation today, October 5, 2016 to a level two partial activation and to a level full activation on Thursday, October 6, 2016.

Due to the potential effects of Hurricane Matthew, Okeechobee County Emergency Management is recommending a voluntary evacuation to residents in low lying areas and areas prone to flooding.

A Red Cross general shelter will be established at South Elementary School, 2468 SW 7th Avenue and will be opened at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

A Special Needs Shelter for those with a medical need and preregistration will be established at the Okeechobee County Health Department, 1728 NW 9th Avenue and will also be opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016.

Residents who are going to the Special Needs Shelter should have already preregistered with the health department but can register by contacting the Health Department at 863- 462-5819 or contact Emergency Management directly.

All residents who are planning to go to either shelter are reminded that shelters are for life safety protection only and the should bring cots, food and other comfort items. Special Needs Shelter clients are also reminded to bring a care giver since there will be limited medical staff within the special needs shelter. Residents going to either shelter are reminded they should also bring a 72 hour supply of their medications with them to the shelter.

For more information contact the Okeechobee County Division of Emergency Management 863- 763-3212 or the Okeechobee Chapter of the American Red Cross at 863-763-2488.



