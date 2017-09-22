Hurricane debris clean up starts

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Solid Waste Department has prepared the following information to inform residents of Okeechobee County and City of Okeechobee of the disposal requirements for hurricane related debris:
All tree limbs must be cut in four (4) to six (6) foot lengths and neatly stacked on the City or County Right-of-Way. All leaves, small branches and stumps may be piled with tree limbs. DO NOT MIX BAGGED LEAVES, VEGETATION, HOUSEHOLD WASTE, CONSTRUCTION DEBRIS, FURNITURE OR APPLIANCES WITH TREE LIMBS.
All construction debris such as, roofing materials, wood, insulation, siding, metal, carpet and other related items displaced by the hurricane must be cut to approximately six (6) to eight (8) foot lengths and neatly stacked on the City or County Right-of-Way.
Large items such as appliances and furniture must be placed on the City or County Right-of-Way and kept separate from Vegetation/Trees and Construction Debris materials. All appliance doors must be removed to prevent a danger of suffocation to children.
Do not place any debris on or near fences, mailboxes, low hanging power lines, power poles, water meters, fire hydrants, phone boxes or under low hanging trees. Hazardous Waste items such as paint, oil, chemicals, batteries, tires, auto parts, boat parts or any related items WILL NOT be collected by the City, County or Collection Contractor.
Waste Management, Inc. will continue to provide normal Household Garbage Collection Service on your scheduled collection day. These items must be kept separate from hurricane debris.
Collection of hurricane debris started Friday, Sept. 22, in the Southwest and Southeast Sections of Okeechobee County. The approved debris collection contractor for the County is Crowder Gulf. All residents must have hurricane debris on the city or county right-of-way for collection, no exceptions. Debris Collection crews will be divided between the county and the city to provide an equal collection service to all residents of Okeechobee County.
Depending on the number of collection crews on hand, collection crews will continue to work from the Southern sections to the Northern sections of Okeechobee County as quickly and efficiently as possible. There will be two debris collection passes made to collect all debris. Once the first pass is completed of the whole county, the second pass will begin from the original starting location as soon as the first pass is complete.
RESIDENTS MUST HAVE ALL HURRICANE DEBRIS ON THE COUNTY RIGHT-OF-WAY PRIOR TO THE SECOND PASS. Disposal of any debris after the completion of the second pass will be the responsibility of the property owner.
The contact person for Okeechobee County is Russell Rowland, Assistant to County Administrator. If you have any questions concerning hurricane debris collection, please contact the Okeechobee County Solid Waste Department at 863-763-1811.