Homes razed by Saturday blaze

OKEECHOBEE — Two homes were destroyed by fire Saturday afternoon when the blaze jumped from one home to the other on S.E. 91st Trail, stated an Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue (OCF/R) report.
According to the report by Firefighter/paramedic Jarrod Akins the first home at 6025 S.E. 91st Trail was a total loss by the time firefighters arrived. That home, continued the report, is owned by Lauretta Landis.
The roof of the second home — a doublewide mobile home at 6015 S.E. 91st Trail — collapsed about 5 minutes after firefighters were on the scene.
The OCF/R report indicated they were notified of the blaze at 2:51 p.m. and were on the scene by 2:58 p.m.
Firefighters from the Okeechobee City Fire Department were also on hand to help battle the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, noted the report. The fire marshal was contacted and is handling the investigation.
A report by Deputy Timothy Miller, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), stated Ms. Landis was told by her son there was a fire on the porch.
Ms. Landis, 38, apparently told the deputy she and her boyfriend, John Hood Sr., looked at the porch and saw the growing fire.
Mr. Hood reportedly told the deputy the fire on the porch was so large he couldn’t open the front door.
“He attempted to get a hose from the back yard to the front porch, but the fire had already began melting the front of their residence,” explained the deputy.
No one was in the second home when the fire spread to that doublewide owned by Rigoberto Arellano.
Firefighter Akins pointed out the blaze was under control by 3:40 p.m., and the last unit cleared the scene at 7:38 p.m.
It took about 35,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.
The OCF/R report also pointed out firefighters were able to protect three adjacent properties from the fire.
No injuries were reported, continued the report.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News