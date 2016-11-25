Home damaged in morning blaze

OKEECHOBEE — A small wood-frame home sustained an estimated $6,000 in damages Wednesday due to a morning fire that remains under investigation.
Lieutenant Robert Walters, a firefighter/paramedic with Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue (OCF/R), stated in his report that the rental unit at 2816 S.E. 38th Ave. is owned by Anita Nunez. The home is being rented by James Kendall, continued the report.
Occupants had evacuated the home prior to the arrival of firefighters.
According to that report OCF/R was notified of the fire at 7:41 a.m. on Nov. 23 and were on scene in 5 minutes. By 7:51 a.m. the fire was under control, added the report. About 700 gallons of water was used to put out the blaze.
“The fire was on the front porch attached to the structure,” stated Lt. Walters.
“After extinguishing the fire we found that the fire had burned through the wall and eaves into the living room of the structure.”
Drywall was then pulled down from the ceiling but no insulation was found, so firefighters sprayed water on the trusses.
Lt. Walters estimated damages to the home’s contents to be $8,000.
The last OCF/R unit cleared the scene at 10:25 a.m.
Once the fire was totally extinguished the scene was turned over to the state fire marshal’s office.
Lt. Walters indicated there were no smoke detectors in the home.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News