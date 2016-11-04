Heart condition caused jogger’s death

OKEECHOBEE — A medical examiner has ruled that cardiomyopathy was the cause of death for a jogger found lying aside the roadway on N.W. 366th Trail earlier this week.
The body of Kyle Dale Folsom, 53, N.W. 366th Trail, was found Tuesday, Nov. 1, by a man who was on his way to work. He was pronounced dead at 9:21 a.m. by medics from Okeechobee County Fire/Rescue.
A report by Detective Mark Shireman, of the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), said Joe Hatch Jr. found the man lying about a foot off the roadway with a bottle of water next to him. Mr. Folsom had apparently been jogging.
The detective’s report noted Mr. Folsom was wearing high quality running shoes and running shorts.
“His shirt was from a 2016 Iron Man competition,” stated the report. “There were no signs of trauma from any violence or a crash, and no evidence to indicate anything other than a death by medical causes.”
Mr. Folsom’s wife, Dawn, told the detective she and her husband had both recently competed in a half-Ironman competition.
“She explained the last time she saw him was when she kissed him goodbye this morning,” noted Detective Shireman.
Doctor Roger Mittleman, with the District 19 Medical Examiner’s Office in Fort Pierce, performed the autopsy on Mr. Folsom. The man’s death was from natural causes based upon cardiomyopathy.
Cardiomyopathy, as defined by WebMD, is a condition that adversely affects the way the heart pumps blood. It can be caused by a number of things: genetic predisposition; heart attack; or, heart damage.
Eric Kopp is a staff writer for the Okeechobee News